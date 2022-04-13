PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday where he will chair a consultative meeting on the city's development projects.

Television footage showed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah receiving the premier upon his arrival in the port city.

This is Shehbaz's first visit to the provincial capital of Sindh after he took oath as the prime minister on Monday.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet that the newly elected premier conducted a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight to the metropolis.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was accompanied among others by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani. Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will also accompany him.

Soon after his arrival, PM Shehbaz, along with the leaders of allied parties, paid his respects at Quaid's mausoleum. He also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and then chair a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

He will also be briefed about the problems faced by Sindh, especially Karachi.

The premier is also expected to visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of MQM.