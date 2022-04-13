DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Dawn.comPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 02:38pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Quaid's mausoleum. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday where he will chair a consultative meeting on the city's development projects.

Television footage showed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah receiving the premier upon his arrival in the port city.

This is Shehbaz's first visit to the provincial capital of Sindh after he took oath as the prime minister on Monday.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet that the newly elected premier conducted a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight to the metropolis.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister was accompanied among others by MNAs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Akram Durrani. Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail will also accompany him.

Soon after his arrival, PM Shehbaz, along with the leaders of allied parties, paid his respects at Quaid's mausoleum. He also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reaffirm adherence to the principles laid down by the nation's founder regarding the country's progress and prosperity.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and then chair a consultative meeting regarding Karachi's development projects.

He will also be briefed about the problems faced by Sindh, especially Karachi.

The premier is also expected to visit Bahadurabad to meet the leadership of MQM.

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
B Brosnan
Apr 13, 2022 12:59pm
Will to deliver demonstrated- thsi man means business. Kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Apr 13, 2022 12:59pm
This man means business - kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 13, 2022 01:03pm
Mr. PM, welcome to Sindh
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 13, 2022 01:06pm
What else can he do at this crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling juncture in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 13, 2022 01:14pm
Effect of demonstrations by people of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Apr 13, 2022 01:14pm
Welcome to City of garbage, once we called it City of Lightening.
Reply Recommend 0
LeftTrack
Apr 13, 2022 02:49pm
Change back Office timings . We are human being, stop treating us like slaves.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 13, 2022 02:50pm
An illegal PM who was elected by 174 looters and corrupts.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Apr 13, 2022 02:52pm
.. and the honeymoon begins
Reply Recommend 0

