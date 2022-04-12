Jinnah Park designated for protests in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday designated the historical Jinnah Park here for protests to prevent traffic jams on busy roads due to the frequent demonstrations.

The development comes in light of the orders of the Peshawar High Court following a meeting of Peshawar’s divisional commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud with traders, labour leaders, transporters and other stakeholders.

The participants agreed with Mr Mehsud that protests shouldn’t be staged on the city roads, including Khyber Road, where several important buildings were situated, and instead, a space should be designated by the administration for the people wanting to stage protests on their issues.

Peshawar deputy commissioner Shafiullah Khan, superintendent of police (security) Sahibzada Sajjad, president of the Traders Insaf Network Shahid Khan and representatives of different transport, labour and social organisations also attended the meeting.

Admin forms panel for talks with demonstrators in future

The meeting decided on the formation of a quick response committee under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner to immediately contact an organisation, which has already given a call for protest.

The committee will coordinate between that organisation and the relevant government department to resolve the issue by dialogue.

The commissioner said if the matter wasn’t resolved, then the protest should be allowed to be held at the designated place only.

He ordered the provision of proper security to the protesters at that space and said facilities should also be provided to the media for the coverage of that protest.

Mr Mehsud thanked participants for their cooperation and assured them that the district administration would inform the relevant authorities about the problems faced by them to prevent street protests by them.

The participants also informed the commissioner about different issues related to them.

Currently, two cases are pending with the Peshawar High Court regarding the frequent snarl-ups in the city.

Initially, a pro bono petition was filed last year by senior journalist Mohammad Jamshed Baghwan for the court’s directives for the respondents, including the provincial government, to allot a suitable place or ground for the holding of rallies by political parties, associations, unions and other groups without disrupting the people’s right to free movement on the road.

The petitioner had also sought the high court’s orders to declare that the holding of any rally or protest on roads in front of the provincial assembly building is illegal and that the representatives of protesters should be allowed to submit their ‘protest note or charter of demand’ to the relevant government representatives without disrupting the flow of traffic on the roads.

During a hearing into that petition, a bench headed by Justice Roohul Amin Khan had observed that the closure of roads due to protests was a serious issue, so the government should be taking steps for its effective resolution.

It had added that a handful of people frequently blocked the Khyber Road and thus, hampering traffic in the entire city.

While that petition is still pending, a high court bench headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan took notice of the issue on April 6 and summoned Peshawar’s commissioner, deputy commissioner and other relevant officers.

Expressing concern about the frequent blocking of roads due to protests, it had directed the district administration to designate a place in the provincial capital for people to stage demonstrations.

