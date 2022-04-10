PTI MNAs to resign from NA on Monday if reservations over Shehbaz's nomination not addressed: Fawad

Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced that his party would resign from the National Assembly tomorrow (Monday) if the party's reservations regarding PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's nomination as the prime minister are not addressed.

The announcement comes a day after Imran Khan lost his government via a successful no-confidence move in the National Assembly.

Talking to the media in Islamabad with a host of other PTI leaders and officials, Chaudhry said a meeting of the PTI's central core executive committee (CEC) was held in Bani Gala with Imran Khan where the whole situation was analysed.

He said the CEC recommended to Khan that the PTI should resign from the assemblies starting with the National Assembly. "If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif's [nomination] papers are not addressed then we will resign tomorrow," he said.

More to follow