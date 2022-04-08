DAWN.COM Logo

PM Imran to address nation later today

Dawn.comPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 05:40pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan gives an exclusive interview to CNN. — Screenshot courtesy: CNN/File

In the wake of the Supreme Court's historic verdict directing Prime Minister Imran Khan to face the no-confidence motion against him, the embattled premier is expected to address the nation today during which he will make an "important announcement".

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the premier will make "important announcements" in his address to the nation, which will air at 9:30pm.

According to PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, PM Imran was well aware of how to tackle the challenges thrown his way. "Apparently, the opposition thinks it has won but that is not so. They have lost," he said.

"Kaptaan will make an important announcement today. He will never disappoint the nation," he said.

Yesterday, the apex court had in a 5-0 unanimous verdict set aside the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in which he dismissed the no-trust motion against the premier as well as the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

As the opposition celebrated, the prime minister took to Twitter to announce that he had summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet for today and would also address the nation.

He said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened today and that he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

'Speaker's ruling contrary to Constitution'

The apex court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect".

It ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the NA was also "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", noting that the prime minister could not have advised the president to dissolve the assembly as he is facing a no-confidence motion.

"It is further declared that the [National] Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so," the short order said.

The court's verdict restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position. "In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the prime minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc stand restored to their respective offices," the office said.

The court also ordered for the NA session to reconvene on Saturday (tomorrow) no later than 10:30am, saying that the session cannot be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

The saga

The joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against the premier with the NA Secretariat on March 8.

In the days to follow, the country's political landscape was abuzz with activity as parties and individuals changed alliances and the PTI and opposition were seen trading barbs and allegations alongside intensifying efforts to ensure their success in the no-confidence contest.

Eventually, major allies of the ruling PTI — Balochistan Awami Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan — deserted the government and joined the opposition ranks which led to PM Imran losing his majority in the lower house of parliament.

It was expected that if voting on the motion went ahead as scheduled on April 3, PM Imran would be ousted from office. The joint opposition, meanwhile, had nominated Shehbaz Sharif as their candidate for the top post.

But before voting could go ahead, the deputy speaker, who was chairing the session, in a shock ruling, dismissed the no-trust motion, terming it contradictory to Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state.

According to the deputy speaker, the no-confidence motion was part of a foreign conspiracy to oust PM Imran, evidence of which had been seen by the National Security Committee and the federal cabinet in the form of a 'threat letter' sent to Pakistan through its ambassador in a foreign country.

