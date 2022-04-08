Mystery shrouds class-X student’s death in Larkana

LARKANA: The mystery of a class-X student’s death on Wednesday night remained unresolved as the police on Thursday found the house, where he allegedly fell to a bullet while cleaning a gun, vacant and his cousin suspected something fishy.

Zain Khokhar, a student of a school running under the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), had sustained a fatal bullet wound at the residence of his friend, Yasir Bhatti, located in Doctors’ Colony. He was buried on Thursday.

Ali Raza Khokhar, a cousin of the deceased, suspected something fishy in the incident. According to him, when police visited the house, they found it vacant. The house occupants had moved to some undisclosed place, he said.

Police found and seized the gun for further investigation.

Police sources said that Zain Khokhar had gone to the house of Yasir Bhatti to meet him. It was claimed that Khokhar was cleaning the gun when it accidentally went off. He was rushed to the Chandka Medical College Hospital’s accident and emergency unit where he died during treatment, the police sources said.

