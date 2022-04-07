DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2022

All eyes on Supreme Court as verdict on deputy speaker's ruling, NA dissolution expected shortly

Dawn.com | Haseeb BhattiPublished April 7, 2022 - Updated April 7, 2022 08:01pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File

The Supreme Court is expected to announce shortly its reserved verdict on a suo motu case concerning the legality of the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.

This image shows a police contingent deployed outside the Supreme Court. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows a police contingent deployed outside the Supreme Court. — DawnNewsTV

The verdict was to be announced at 7:30pm but it has since been delayed. In anticipation of the verdict, security was beefed up at the SC premises with television footage showing riot police deployed outside the apex court.

Ahead of the verdict, which will be announced in courtroom number one, the Supreme Court summoned secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, who arrived at the court with the watchdog's legal team.

Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the verdict. — DawnNewsTV
Shehbaz Sharif arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the verdict. — DawnNewsTV

A large number of lawyers, media personnel and politicians, including PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have arrived at the court ahead of the verdict.

Advocate Farooq H Naek, who represented the PPP in the case, was questioned by the media on what verdict he was expecting.

He said he expected the deputy speaker's ruling to be set aside. "The same way, [on the basis of] national importance, it seems that they (the judges) will suggest that election process has begun [so they should be allowed to continue]," Naek added.

A five-member bench headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail finished hearing the case earlier in the day.

Clear that deputy speaker's ruling is erroneous: CJP

Earlier, during the hearing, CJP Bandial said that it was clear that the April 3 ruling of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, which dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, was erroneous.

"The real question at hand is what happens next," he said, adding that now the PML-N counsel and the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan would guide the court on how to proceed.

"We have to look at national interest," he said, adding that the court would issue a verdict today.

Restore NA, Shehbaz urges SC

Right before the bench reserved the verdict, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was given the rostrum.

At that point, CJP Bandial referred to the situation in Sri Lanka and said that the country didn't even have money for electricity and other basic facilities.

"Today, the value of rupee against the dollar has reached Rs190 [in Pakistan]. We need a strong government. This will be a very difficult task for the opposition leader," Justice Bandial said.

Shehbaz said he hoped that when the deputy speaker's ruling was suspended, the no-confidence motion would be revived, adding that if the speaker's ruling is declared nullified, the dissolution of assembly ends automatically.

"I have one request ... Restore the NA," Shehbaz said.

"In our history, the law has been broken several times. This situation was created because blunders [of the past] weren't identified and rectified. For the sake of God and Pakistan, the court should restore the parliament," he requested. "Let us vote for the no-confidence motion."

Shehbaz also presented the "Charter of Economics" in court. He said that in 2018, dollar was valued at Rs125. "Today, it has reached Rs190."

He added that the parliament should be allowed to do its work and the members be permitted to take their decisions.

Justice Mandokhail observed that the opposition wanted to conduct elections from day one, inquiring what the issue was now.

"The problem concerns breaking of the Constitution," Shehbaz pointed out. To this, Justice Mandokhail replied: "We will repair the Constitution."

Here, PML-N lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan said that the PM had announced he would give a surprise. "Such things shouldn't be said."

To this, the CJP replied: "We have clarified our decision on surprise."

The chief justice also said noted that the opposition had always demanded new elections. "Why aren't you agreeing today?"

At this, Shehbaz said that the joint opposition would, together, make electoral amendments to ensure transparent elections. "The common man is miserable. We want to work for them and provide them relief."

Meanwhile, the AGP said that everyone wanted a premier elected by the people, not the assembly. "Would those who overthrew Imran Khan spare Shehbaz Sharif?" he asked.

AGP Khan went on to say that if the opposition's election demand was being fulfilled, they should let that happen.

"We know," CJP Bandial said to this.

The PML-N lawyer, however, alleged that the AGP's concluding remarks sounded like a threat.

"The stock market has crashed, dollar is expensive and rupee's value has fallen," Makhdoom Khan pointed out.

The court observed that these were all economic problems. "But who created them?" Makhdoom asked.

To this, the CJP said: "I don't think we are sitting here to give answers to questions."

The PML-N lawyer contended that politics was changing every day. "Apart from dissident MNAs, the opposition has 177 members."

Upon order of the CJP, the PML-N lawyer gave details of opposition members in the NA party-wise.

Makhdoom remarked that he had an idea the court would debate the issue of elections in the end. "I knew that it was not possible to defend the ruling of the speaker."

He added that the Haji Saifullah case was an example. "It is not possible that the speaker's ruling is suspended and the assembly's dissolution not retracted."

"It looks like you have come prepared on this point," the CJP remarked.

Not defending speaker's ruling: AGP

The AGP, while giving arguments, claimed that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was "dismissed" on March 28, when leave was granted to table the resolution. According to him, it was important to show the support of majority at the time of tabling the resolution.

Since the opposition had 161 members in favour of tabling the motion on March 28, the AGP said the move had failed then and there.

Justice Akhtar replied that according to this line of argument, if 172 members (majority) had approved the motion, the prime minister would have been ousted. To this, the AGP said the three to seven days mandated by the Constitution before a final vote on the resolution was to give the prime minister a chance to win back angry lawmakers.

However, the CJP, at this point, said that at the leave grant stage 172 members were not required. "They are required at the time of the voting."

He then added that if the speaker approved the resolution on March 28, then "it's the end of the topic," noting that the speaker's counsel said his ruling can't be reviewed.

If that's the case, the AGP said, then the case is over since on April 3, the same speaker passed the ruling to dismiss the motion.

But Justice Bandial said that he wanted to hear from the AGP on the main issue which was dissolution of the National Assembly.

"The assembly was dissolved only after the no-confidence motion was dealt with," Khan said.

We have to see, the CJP said, the time difference between dissolving the assembly and the ruling of the speaker. Here, Justice Mandokhail said that the court could not decide on the basis of circumstances and results.

"Court has to pass a verdict keeping the Constitution in view," the judge said. "This way ... any speaker who comes tomorrow will do as he pleases."

The AGP, at this point, said that he wasn't defending the speaker's ruling. "My concern for now are the new elections."

Earlier, AGP Khan — who was the last to give his arguments — began by informing the court that he would not be able to give details of the recent meeting of the National Security Committee in an open courtroom. He asserted that the court could issue an order without questioning anyone's loyalty.

He argued that prime minister was the "biggest stakeholder" and, therefore, had the power to dissolve the NA. "The prime minister does not need to give reasons for dissolving the assembly," the AGP contended.

He also pointed out that the assembly would stand dissolved if the president did not make a decision on the prime minister's advice within 48 hours.

He argued that voting on the no-confidence motion was not the fundamental right of a lawmaker.

"The right to vote is subject to the Constitution and assembly rules," Khan said. He also pointed out that if the NA speaker suspends a member, they cannot approach a court against it.

"Are you trying to say that voting on the no confidence motion is subject to the rules," the CJP asked, to which the AGP replied that all proceedings, including the no-confidence motion, were carried out in accordance with the rules.

The AGP said that there was no "firewall" that gave complete immunity to parliamentary proceedings. "The court will decide the extent to which parliamentary proceedings can be reviewed," he said. The AGP pointed out that the court could intervene if the speaker declared a person with the minority number of votes to be the prime minister.

At this, Justice Akhtar remarked that the speaker was the caretaker of the house. "The speaker is not there for his personal satisfaction. The speaker can't just give his opinion and ignore the members," he observed.

The AGP replied by saying that political parties play an important role in a parliamentary system of government. However, he pointed out that it was the assembly that had a term limit, not its members. "One individual has the power to dissolve the assembly."

'Ruling did not have deputy speaker's signature'

During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail said that even though Suri announced the April 3 ruling which dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was signed by Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He made the observation as Suri and Qaiser's lawyer, Naeem Bukhari, presented his arguments.

Responding to the judge's statement, Bukhari replied that perhaps the documents given to him might not be "original".

Justice Mandokhail also pointed out that the minutes of the parliamentary committee meeting, which were submitted to court by Bukhari, didn't prove if the deputy speaker was present.

Continuing, Justice Mandokhail asked whether the foreign minister was present during the parliamentary committee meeting, noting that his signature was not included in the record.

"Shouldn't the foreign minister have been present?" the judge asked, which prompted the lawyer to admit the minister should have been present.

At this, CJP Bandial pointed out that the name of the national security adviser at the time, Moeed Yusuf, was also not included in the record.

Bukhari began his arguments by stating that he would focus on whether a point of order could be discussed at any time. He argued that the apex court had refrained from interfering in parliamentary proceedings in the past and asked whether the court would have taken notice if the speaker had dismissed Fawad Chaudhry's point of order.

"When assemblies were dissolved in the past, the election process was not stopped even though it was declared unconstitutional," he said, asserting that the speaker could reject the no-trust move on a point of order. "This has never happened before but the speaker has the power [to do so]."

He said that the former minister had requested a point of order as soon as the session had began. "The point of order couldn't have been taken up had voting on the no-confidence motion started," he said.

Justice Mandokhail asked which law stated that the speaker had the power to dismiss the no-confidence motion. "We want to understand the definition of a point of order," he said.

"The question is whether a new point of order can be taken up once the no-confidence motion is introduced," the CJP said. Justice Akhtar also asked if the point of order was included in the day's agenda.

However, Bukhari replied that a point of order could be raised at any time.

"Voting on the no-confidence motion is a constitutional requirement," Justice Mandokhail pointed out. Can the rules be used to invalidate the constitutional right to vote, he wondered.

"Shouldn't the opposition have been given a chance to [respond] to the point of order?" the CJP further asked, to which the lawyer replied that it could not be debated.

Bukhari also presented the minutes of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, during which contents of the ‘threat letter’ were shared with parliamentarians.

Talking about the briefing given to the committee, Bukhari said that the NA body was told that there would be consequences if the no-trust motion failed.

'Where is constitutional crisis?'

During today's hearing, Senator Ali Zafar, the president's counsel, was asked by Justice Miankhel if the prime minister was the people's representative. The lawyer replied in the affirmative.

Justice Miankhel then inquired if the premier would be protected if the Constitution was violated in parliament. "Is Parliament not the guardian of the Constitution?" he asked. He also questioned how justice would be awarded in case someone is affected due to parliamentary proceedings.

At this, Zafar replied that the Constitution must be protected in accordance with the rules it underlines. He said that in order to protect the Constitution, each and every article had to be kept in mind.

Justice Bandial then asked what would happen when an injustice was carried out against the entire assembly, not just one member.

"Can Parliament interfere if there's a conflict between judges," Zafar offered as a counter argument. "The answer is no. The judiciary has to settle the matter. It can't interfere just like Parliament can't [interfere in judges' matters]."

The CJP also asked whether the formation of the federal government was an "internal matter" of Parliament.

Zafar said that the no-confidence motion and the prime minister's election fell within the ambit of Parliament. He said that the National Assembly is formed for the purpose of appointing a speaker and a prime minister.

He also referred to former PM Mohammad Khan Junejo's case, who was dismissed by ex-president Gen Ziaul Haq. "Junejo's government was dissolved and the court declared it unconstitutional," Zafar pointed out, adding that the court did not interfere in actions taken after the dissolution of the assembly.

However, Justice Miankhel said that the matter at present concerned the no-confidence motion. "A ruling came after the motion. Address this issue," he told Zafar. CJP Bandial also said that the verdict he was referring to was related to the oath. "Here the matter is about the ruling, not the oath. We have to draw a line somewhere."

However, Zafar argued that in this case too elections were announced after dissolving the assembly.

At one point, the CJP asked Zafar why he wasn't explaining whether or not there was a constitutional crisis in the country. "If everything is happening according to the Constitution, where is the crisis?" he asked.

Zafar replied that he was also saying the same and there was no constitutional crisis in the country.

The CJP also observed that there seemed to be a violation of Article 95. He noted that holding elections cost the nation "billions of rupees".

However, Zafar argued that the announcement of the election showed there was no malice behind the government's move.

Justice Mandokhail questioned whether the prime minister could still advise the president to dissolve the assembly if a majority of the members were opposed to it.

Justice Ahsan noted that the PTI still held the majority despite the recent defections. "But what if the majority party is ousted from the system?" he wondered.

Zafar replied that the president's counsel couldn't comment on political matters and ended his arguments.

'NA proceedings beyond judiciary's jurisdiction'

The lawyer for interim Prime Minister Imran Khan, Imtiaz Siddiqui, began by pointing out that the judiciary had not interfered in parliamentary proceedings in the past.

"The matter at hand concerns NA proceedings. [But] NA proceedings lie beyond the judiciary's jurisdiction," he argued, urging the court to tell parliament to settle its own matters. He said that the opposition had not objected to the deputy speaker chairing the session.

"The deputy speaker made a decision according to what he thought was best," Siddiqui contended, adding that the deputy speaker wasn't accountable to the court for the ruling he gave. He reiterated that under Article 69, the apex court could not interfere in parliamentary proceedings.

Justice Akhtar noted that verdicts referenced concerned observations made by the courts. "The court is not bound by the observations given in the verdicts," he said.

Here, Siddiqui stated that the deputy speaker had relied on the assessment of the National Security Committee (NSC), adding that no one could influence the top forum.

This led the CJP to ask when the minutes of NSC meeting were presented before the deputy speaker. Siddiqui said that he unaware about matters concerning the deputy speaker, which prompted the court to tell the lawyer to refrain from talking about things he was unaware of.

"According to you, the deputy speaker was in possession of material on the basis of which he delivered his ruling," Justice Bandial observed, asking what would be the consequences of the premier violating Article 58.

He also observed that Suri had not objected to voting on March 28 but had passed the ruling on April 3. "Why did the deputy speaker not dismiss the no-trust motion on March 28?"

Justice Ahsan remarked that if the assembly was not dissolved, the house could have suspended the deputy speaker's ruling. "The prime minister took advantage of the situation and dissolved the assembly," he said.

However, Siddiqui argued that if the aim was to harm the Constitution, the deputy speaker could have suspended the membership of the dissident lawmakers. "The prime minister did not show any malice," he contended.

"You're saying that the prime minister made a plan," the chief justice said, again asking why the ruling was not issued on March 28 instead.

Siddiqui replied that no plan was hatched to dismiss the no-trust motion. "We dissolved our government ourselves," he said. He went on to quote the prime minister as saying that he would never have ended his government if there was any malice behind his actions.

He added that according to Imran, billions were spent on holdings elections and he was going to the nation against those who had ruled the country for many years.

Situation in Punjab

At the outset of the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais brought the court's attention to the mock Punjab Assembly session held by the opposition on Wednesday where PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz was declared the new chief minister of the province.

He said that former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar would administer the oath to Hamza at a ceremony at Bagh-i-Jinnah, adding that the PML-N leader had also called a meeting a bureaucrats for today. He contended that the Constitution was a "trivial matter" for the PML-N.

However, the CJP asserted that the apex court would not give any orders regarding the situation in Punjab and advised the counsel to take the matter to the high court.

Meanwhile, Justice Miankhel noted that the doors of the Punjab Assembly were sealed on Tuesday and wondered if this was allowed. However, the CJP reiterated that the court would not divert attention from the case at hand.

'No-trust resolution had constitutional backing'

During yesterday's hearing, PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan as well as Senator Ali Zafar, representing President Dr Arif Alvi, had argued before the Supreme Court. Today, the court is expected to hear the arguments of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and Naeem Bukhari — the counsel for NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Justice Bandial on Wednesday observed that even though Article 69 of the Constitution bars interference in parliamentary proceedings, what happened on April 3 was unprecedented.

“The no-confidence resolution which had a constitutional backing and liable to be succeeded was scuttled at the last minute,” the CJP regretted, adding that if “we permit such a deviation” then it would amount to what Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed had referred to on Tuesday.

Representing the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Advocate Ahmed had cited a 1933 incident when the speaker of the then German assembly, while branding members of the Communist Party as traitors, allowed voting on a constitutional amendment that vested Adolf Hitler and his cabinet with unlimited powers to bring any law without a formal approval of German parliament. That development led Germany's descent into fascism, the lawyer had recalled.

During the hearing, PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar drew the court’s attention to the precarious situation in Punjab where the provincial assembly secretariat was sealed despite the calling of the session by the deputy speaker. Advocate Imtiaz Siddiqui, who represents the interim prime minister, however, declared the notification as fake.

At this, CJP Bandial said if the system was not functioning then the constitutional functionaries had the authority to assemble anywhere, even at Bagh-i-Jinnah, to hold the session, instead of the assembly hall. He observed that the court didn’t want to get distracted by the situation in Punjab, adding that if “you people are at loggerheads with each other then go to the political sovereign”.

They should learn from the conduct of the National Assembly members who come to the court daily without making any noise and stand here with grace and dignity, the CJP said, adding that the provincial assembly members should find their own solution.

Justice Bandial observed that though the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, according to the lawyer, might be flawed, it was protected under Article 69 of the Constitution. Eventually, the ruling later led to dissolution of the National Assembly for fresh elections.

“Where is the malice if this development is not anti-democratic,” the CJP wondered, but then said there was an element of trickery and if the members had any grouse then why were they afraid of fresh elections?

Justice Mandokhail observed that when political parties believed that floor crossing was malice and all the political parties had suffered in the past, then they must discover the weaknesses which encouraged members to change loyalties and should find a solution by concentrating on institution building.

He said the court would decide the present case in the interest of the country that would be binding upon all. He wondered why the entire assembly was thrown out instead of inquiring about the conduct of those who connived with a foreign state to dislodge the government.

Justice Akhtar recalled that the UK Supreme Court had ruled the other day that it was the court which would determine the privileges of members of parliament.

Senator Ali Zafar argued that the law of parliamentary privileges had been developed in the context of the principle of trichotomy of powers, under which parliament had certain privileges — the fundamental and foremost privileges are that parliament is the sole and exclusive judge and master of its own proceedings and business and no decisions or rulings made while conducting parliamentary proceedings or business were justiciable.

The president’s counsel cited a recent speech of Justice Maqbool Baqar who emphasised the delicate balance between institutions through mutual balance like honeycomb. He said it was also part of parliamentary privileges that no officer, including the deputy speaker, was subject to jurisdiction of courts in respect of parliamentary privileges or proceedings.

The law on parliamentary privileges is the same as that of the UK House of Commons.

“It is only if a proceeding is outside the scope of proceedings in parliament that the court can examine,” Zafar argued, adding that the Supreme Court could look into the subsequent development of the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister but not the ruling of the deputy speaker.

“The vote of confidence is clearly a matter of proceedings in the National Assembly and any ruling passed by the speaker or deputy speaker in respect thereof or during the same is not justiciable,” he said.

“In view of the constitutional crisis, the best and the only solution lies with the ultimate sovereign i.e. the people of Pakistan,” he argued, adding that the only remedy available was election.

“Since the appeal has been made to the people of Pakistan and elections are to take place in 90 days, as per the established practice and prudence established by the courts, it should not be interfered at this stage and let the people decide.

“The dissolution of the assemblies is an independent act undertaken by the president under Article 48(5), read with Article 58. At the time, no resolution of no confidence was pending against the prime minister and, hence, the dissolution cannot be questioned under Article 48(4),” the counsel emphasised.

Zafar pointed out that when the elections of the Senate chairman was challenged in the Islamabad High Court, it had ruled that the constitutional elections in parliament were protected [from judicial intervention] as well.

He said the court could only review the speaker's ruling on the no-confidence motion if it decided to not consider it a parliamentary proceeding.

"What if the votes are not enough but the speaker announces that the no-confidence motion has succeeded?" Justice Mandokhail asked. "What will happen then?

"These may be parliamentary issues but the court cannot monitor the parliament." The lawyer contended that the parliament should be given a chance to solve its issues itself.

The CJP observed that Zafar's argument that the speaker's ruling was protected even if it was wrong was interesting. "After the ruling, the NA was dissolved and fresh elections were announced," the CJP noted, adding that "it was decided to go to the public."

The CJP said that the lawyers of PML-N would be asked what the issue was in going to the public. Justice Ahsan then asked how someone's rights were affected by going into elections. At this point, the CJP reiterated that the case concerned the violation of Article 95 of the Constitution.

"The SC can intervene wherever the Constitution is breached," Justice Bandial said, but added that "we respect the sanctity of parliament."

Suo motu notice

On Sunday, CJP Bandial had taken suo motu notice of the situation after the deputy speaker's dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the premier, clubbing multiple petitions filed by various parties with it.

After a brief hearing, a written order was issued which said the court would like to "examine whether such an action (dismissal of the no-trust motion on the basis of Article 5) is protected by the ouster (removal from the court's jurisdiction) contained in Article 69 of the Constitution."

Article 69 of the Constitution essentially restricts the court's jurisdiction to exercise authority on a member or officer of parliament with respect to the functions of regulating parliamentary proceedings or conducting business.

"No officer or member of Majlis-i-Shoora (parliament) in whom powers are vested by or under the Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business, or for maintaining order in Majlis-i-Shoora, shall be subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers," clause two of the Article reads.

The court had also ordered all state functionaries and authorities — as well as political parties — to refrain from taking any advantage of the current situation and stay strictly within the confines of the Constitution.

Dismissal of no-trust motion

The weeks-long political turmoil in the country reached its climax on April 3 after the NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri prorogued a much-awaited session of the lower house of parliament without allowing voting on a no-trust motion against PM Imran.

Suri, who was chairing the session, dismissed the motion in a shock move, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

At the outset of the session, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry took the floor and referred to the clause, reiterating the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was told that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," he said, noting that this occurred a day before the opposition formally filed the no-trust move.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then Pakistan's path would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

The minister questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

At that, Suri noted that the motion, which was presented on March 8, should be in accordance with the law and the Constitution. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

He dismissed the motion, ruling that it was "contradictory" to the law, the Constitution and the rules.

Dissolution of NA

Within minutes after the NA sitting, PM Imran, in an address to the nation, said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".

He also congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The premier further said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he added.

Subsequently, President Alvi dissolved the NA under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Later in the evening, the Cabinet Division issued a notification, declaring that Imran Khan ceased to hold the prime minister’s office with immediate effect. “Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan… Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceases to hold the office of prime minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” it read.

However, later, the president issued a notification allowing him to continue as the prime minister.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (249)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Apr 07, 2022 09:18am
● Hearing, Hearing, Hearing . . . . ---- Supreme Court. ● Cunning Plans, Cunning Plans . . . ---- Ex-Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Apr 07, 2022 09:20am
May common sense prevail
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 07, 2022 09:32am
Give it up your judgeship. Call it a fair accompli; move on to the elections. Very REASONABLE. do not want ML.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfi
Apr 07, 2022 09:37am
Verdict favouring the opposition will be announced today. It will be a very depressing for the government and their supporters.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 07, 2022 09:38am
Do not provoke smaller provinces. Uphold the Constitution or there will be consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 07, 2022 09:39am
Hope this decision will be slap on the face to those who break the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Apr 07, 2022 09:43am
Not again same old nonsense
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Apr 07, 2022 09:44am
The first statement the judges will give is that they will give their verdict today.......
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz, USA
Apr 07, 2022 09:50am
CJP kindly decide ASAP as much more damage is done in Punjab while courts were thinking . In an emergency ward doctor does only inquire about the illness and gravity of the sickness but also give immediate relief which our courts have failed to do . Kindly decide as per current law and please do not think about the principle of necessity. All dictators have been given refuge under this law . The country has suffered a lot and no more damage to my country .
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz, USA
Apr 07, 2022 09:52am
@Irfi, Good news if anything other than the legality of the deciding Deputy Speaker is not considered . Please do not justify the illegal acts .
Reply Recommend 0
Ya Ya Khan
Apr 07, 2022 09:53am
I will be pleasantly surprised if judiciary has guts to state obvious, president's hunger to cling to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz, USA
Apr 07, 2022 09:53am
@FN, YES a big Slap !
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 07, 2022 10:03am
Am waiting for the verdict impatiently. If opposition wins, good for the people of pakistan and if opposition looses , good for India.
Reply Recommend 0
Prashant
Apr 07, 2022 10:06am
Justice delayed is justice denied
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh
Apr 07, 2022 10:11am
Arrest selected Imran Khan and save pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 07, 2022 10:16am
Seems like delaying tactics is being used to access the opinion of another institution. There must be a lot of anxiety not to displease the other institution which remains totally silent.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfi
Apr 07, 2022 10:20am
We want Imran Khan's arrest due to the violation of constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 07, 2022 10:28am
The time wasting extortion mafia!
Reply Recommend 0
Huhhh
Apr 07, 2022 10:29am
As you now see, Pakistan is a communist country but it's called democratic country officially. Wonder y china n Korea Russia cuba Venezuela are called Communist officially but are socialist technically.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Apr 07, 2022 10:30am
3 mafias always protecting each other Govt , judiciary and selectors!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 07, 2022 10:34am
One more question and another adjournment.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 07, 2022 10:37am
lack of respect for Pakistan and kowtowing to the corrupt has made all Pakistani institutions a joke....The rich and powerful do not accept any rule of law....
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 07, 2022 10:38am
@Dave , I think you got it wrong way around....
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Apr 07, 2022 10:38am
@Irfi, but we want freedom for opposition for buying votes....
Reply Recommend 0
Aditya
Apr 07, 2022 10:49am
what a cool circus..pass the popcorn fastrack.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehsan
Apr 07, 2022 10:52am
So under article 48 (4,5), the vote/session can be dissolved by the president and under article 69, the supreme court can NOT intervene. Seems like an open and shut case. Congrats to Imran Khan. I hope he wins with a bigger landslide in elections than he did last time inshallah. Cuz last time, the opposition didnt get a SINGLE VOTE from my city of karachi, lol.
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Apr 07, 2022 10:54am
In my opinion: 1 - Supreme court will resume the parliament and IK will remain PM, 2 - The court will ask for a judicial commission to probe the cable which has been received by the Foreign Office and later endorsed by the National Security Committee. Based on this probe, it shall be decided whether a no-confidence resolution against PM can take place or not.
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Apr 07, 2022 10:54am
@M Emad, Keep crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley22
Apr 07, 2022 10:58am
Intentionally delaying decision. Bench was also made with specific judges, bypassing practice of senior most judges. All looks fixed.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 07, 2022 11:09am
PALL BEARERS NEEDED. CONSTITUTION IS SUPREME. Status quo must be maintained by repealing the refusal of vote in the Parliament against the PTI leader and his party. Any other issues may be addressed subsequently and separately, if so desired. Lettergate should be investigated before the voters. The ambassador transferred should be recalled by the new regime to investigate the matter. Let honesty prevail!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 07, 2022 11:10am
CONSTITUTION IS SUPREME. Status quo must be maintained by repealing the refusal of vote in the Parliament against the PTI leader and his party. Any other issues may be addressed subsequently and separately, if so desired.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 07, 2022 11:11am
LETTERGATE should be investigated before the voters. The ambassador transferred in question should be recalled by the new regime to investigate the matter.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 07, 2022 11:14am
Again no mention of horse trading.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 07, 2022 11:16am
@Cancel culture , it's media opposition and foreign money.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 07, 2022 11:16am
@Tamza, FAIT ACCOMPLI - You will murder the constitution forever..
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 07, 2022 11:18am
Wow is it some kind of drama series
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 07, 2022 11:20am
So according to SC horse-trading and conspiracy against the state don't even matter wow.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 07, 2022 11:21am
Imran Khan's ego seems more important than the constitution of Pakistan. Straight forward case could have been decided in one day.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 07, 2022 11:22am
IMRAN KHAN must go after the vote count. He must not be allowed to run away!
Reply Recommend 0
AZIZ BHOI
Apr 07, 2022 11:32am
NOW This case is in the biggest Court. 22 Crores judges the people of Pakistan Let us wait for the decision of people Of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 07, 2022 11:35am
@F Nawaz, you’re definitely born in the house of one of these mafias!
Reply Recommend 0
SALEEM MEGHANI
Apr 07, 2022 11:39am
Pakistan going in wrong direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Apr 07, 2022 11:41am
Now, that is a hint of the order to be issued by the SCP~ Get ready for IK to resume in office.
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Apr 07, 2022 11:41am
the court will keep on hearing the case perhaps for ever . in the meanwhile the gang of thugs are free to terrorise the people because it has been left in power
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 07, 2022 11:48am
How do they have time for this but no time to have trials for elite criminals?
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Lodhi
Apr 07, 2022 11:52am
IK is just a sore loser. period.
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
Apr 07, 2022 11:53am
"Where the constitutional crisis in the country was if when everything was happening as per the Constitution" Exactly There is no constitutional crisis in the country only the whims of opposition and their foreign backers!
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
Apr 07, 2022 11:53am
@Tamza, Exactly!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Apr 07, 2022 11:56am
Good arguments by Sen Ali Zafar. Case be referred to political sovereign I. E people of Pak
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Apr 07, 2022 11:57am
The crisis is lied with foreign interference, anarchism and the greedy politicians failed effort to siege power.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 07, 2022 11:57am
@Irfi, what government? The PM.who was lying there is no cpec. The pm who has been saying reserves are increasing, and yesterday pvt securities firm let the people know 1/3rd of reserves hv gone in last 2 months. Which govt? Which gives gifts away or sells them
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 07, 2022 11:57am
Hope judgement comes before next election result
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Apr 07, 2022 11:58am
How is that a senator winning on one party's ticket is able to switch the side? When I vote, I vote for the party, not for the individual. Seat belongs to the party and if he moves to other party, the seat is vacated.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Apr 07, 2022 12:00pm
I pray that the Supreme court will listen to all the arguments with full attention and declare a fair decision not influenced by their personal likes and considering the best interest of Pakistan and the democratic process therein.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Apr 07, 2022 12:02pm
wasting time, lets just move on to elections
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Apr 07, 2022 12:04pm
@usman, thats is court coming into parliament which is unconstitutional.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Right
Apr 07, 2022 12:08pm
Elections are the best way forward. But court should investigate the letter so that people of Pakistan know what is right and wrong? They have every right to know the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Apr 07, 2022 12:12pm
Constitution of the State must be upheld and any investigation about foreign conspiracy should be carried out by forming a commission.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 07, 2022 12:14pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday questioned President Arif Alvi's lawyer where the constitutional crisis in the country was if everything was happening as per the Constitution. There is no constitutional crisis, elections are in 90 days. Instead of wasting time, opposition should go and prepare for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 07, 2022 12:16pm
Elections are the answer. That should be the verdict.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 12:22pm
If I had the option to decide, I would first of all ask to reduce the prices of essential items like wheat flour, sugar, oil, petroleum products back to August 2018 when PTI came to power. Reduce and refund all taxes applied or increased, bring the USD/PKR exchange rate back to 120 and then start all over again to build naya Pakistan with new & honest PM
Reply Recommend 0
Cricketwalah
Apr 07, 2022 12:24pm
Third umpire is taking too long to give the decision. How can the match go on at this rate.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz khan
Apr 07, 2022 12:26pm
All are daffers, this court has not authority to take decision
Reply Recommend 0
Bassam
Apr 07, 2022 12:35pm
I wonder who pays for all these bot comments and opposition lovers comments , go out in the streets and ask any average person who they support , they will outright say Imran Khan , only thieves and their supporters or people who benefit from these thieves in power would say otherwise
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 07, 2022 12:36pm
To reach to the truth it is important for the CJP of SC to summon Asad Majeed Khan former Ambassador of Pakistan to US to file written statement alongwith an affidavit and copy of 'cable' so that it would become easier for SC bench to judge the true facts as the cable has created a complete chaos in the country. The contents of cable and its genuinity and cross examination of Asad Majeed Khan will prove whether Imran Khan in the first instance was right or wrong, or it was just a conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Apr 07, 2022 12:38pm
@M Emad, crying foul while sitting in BD..
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Apr 07, 2022 12:39pm
@Ayaz khan, Are you for real? You obviously have no idea what you're talking about. This is the highest court in the land. If this court has no authority, then who does?? This court can have anyone, from the President, PM, Army chief of Staff and all political leaders, either arrested, disqualified or otherwise barred from holding public office. No other authority above the SCP exists, which can hear an appeal against the orders of this court.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Apr 07, 2022 12:39pm
The country requires immediate relief courts more like emergency or ICU. The country and the province is hanging in balance.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Apr 07, 2022 12:43pm
1 question per day. At this rate we may have a verdict in 6 months
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Apr 07, 2022 12:46pm
This is a totally uncalled for crisis created by Imran Khan by using a fake conspiracy theory as if he and his country matter much to US. The speaker declared more than half of the elected assembly as traitors. It will be a travesty to hold elections just because IK doesn't want himself disposed off through a parliamentary system
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 07, 2022 12:49pm
For face savings sake for all, a decision has been eluded to already - Elections in 90days; get ready ECP, quick fast and efficient to be effective!
Reply Recommend 0
Lalo
Apr 07, 2022 12:51pm
It will only result i slap on a wrist to govt. Nothing more.
Reply Recommend 0
JAWAD AHMED
Apr 07, 2022 12:51pm
Delaying Tactics
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 07, 2022 12:54pm
There is no crisis. It's all generated by the self-appointed and hang-picked hierarchies of the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed, cult-dominated and Raiwind/Larkana/D.I. Khan based so-called political parties of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to save, consolidate, protect and promote their looted assets, huge bank balances, vast real estates and illegal properties worth billions of U.S. dollars both at home and abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 07, 2022 12:55pm
Martial law is the best solution for Pakistan. Ayub khan ruled for 10 years, zia ruled for 12 years and Mushraeef ruled for 11 years
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed, Akhlaq
Apr 07, 2022 12:56pm
The matter of Speaker or Deputy Speaker performance is un-question, what the Speaker has done, if there is evidence behind this move then fine, find out the reasons for which Speaker has gone this way. Next very important point is the process and involved material be related to the no confidence move, that is more important, if its true, get verified and found out who is originated on what reasons, then good for the nation to kill such movers. This is need of the time for the country. Please something good for the country otherwise international troika will kill us. We should be prepared to face not to divide the nation. Take under consideration the behavior and attitude of such elements in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistan I
Apr 07, 2022 01:12pm
I think a judge can't be a fool. But now I have a strong doubt about judges of the supreme court!
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Apr 07, 2022 01:20pm
Imran Khan violated the CoP twice within 72 hours and he did so on purpose to save his seat. He is a National Security Risk at this stage. He must be declared as such !!
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 07, 2022 01:22pm
Crisis... courts can read... Altaf being cleared by UK courts Nawaz given clean chit by broadsheet Shahbaz still on bail Hamza on bail Maryam on bail
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 07, 2022 01:24pm
@Tamza, The opposition got 192 votes that means most of Pakistanis with them how come PTI ministers says 220millions of Pakistanis with them ??Court must consider this as Pakistan is composed of 4 federating units .
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 07, 2022 01:26pm
@Adeel, That’s what judges must consider through the votes opposition got.
Reply Recommend 0
Neo
Apr 07, 2022 01:28pm
@NidzF, Why SC needs to take suo moto on horsetrading ? Its govt who has all the authorities, they can file their own case, use their agencies for investigation and gather evidences. Suo moto is raised when the rules them self breaks the rule and nobody to challenge them.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 07, 2022 01:30pm
@Aziz, USA , No more Doctrine of necessity at moment smaller provinces will not agree ,will create a dangerous situation in th the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 07, 2022 01:31pm
The 'best' legal minds look lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Apr 07, 2022 01:34pm
What a non-sense question.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar
Apr 07, 2022 01:34pm
@Dr Dummy, How about sending Modi and Amit shsh to tihar jail for genocide on minorities and IOJK .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 07, 2022 01:35pm
The final verdict - Elections, Elections and Elections.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Apr 07, 2022 01:40pm
Fun of making justice or Making fun of justice.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 07, 2022 01:41pm
No way out for traitors. Expose minutes of NSC and call the traitors name loud ands clear.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 07, 2022 01:42pm
@FN, those, who broke the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 07, 2022 01:43pm
Why ,hearing goes on despite a serious &dangerous crisis brewing up in the country?
Reply Recommend 0
john
Apr 07, 2022 01:45pm
So judges are fine if open bribery is being done to make lawmakers switch side? No suo muo notice there.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Apr 07, 2022 01:53pm
A wonderful 'unearthing ' by Justice Mandokhel that Mr SUR I did not sign the paper he was reading from. He blitzkrieg ed within 90 seconds. Their Lordships just have to observe the man's body language ; he was squirming and convulsing like a fattened bird about to be shot!! The paper was signed by the Speaker Asad Qaiser , so Suri is not only a breacher of the CoP , he is also an impersonator ! Gallows, for sure!
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 01:53pm
Finish it !, We never presumed that SCP judges are mentally so slow !
Reply Recommend 0
Rasheed Gadit
Apr 07, 2022 02:05pm
@Loyal Pakistani, It is not easy for the Judges to give verdict quickly, they have to see things in every angle, so be patient.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 07, 2022 02:11pm
Just make Imran Khan and his minions Na-Ahil for life if you cannot put upon him treason charges. This is the best course, I guess.
Reply Recommend 0
mann
Apr 07, 2022 02:13pm
why is their a delay in judgement. Every day new and irrelevant statements. Open and shut case. Hang Em High.
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Apr 07, 2022 02:18pm
@AA, Another scenario, 1 - Ruling is against the constitution hence it is ruled out, However, a new election has been announced, hence, the election will take place. this judgement will give face-saving to PDM and also allow PTI to contest elections. Face saving for all involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Apr 07, 2022 02:20pm
May be this is as fake as the US conspiracy letter is .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Apr 07, 2022 02:20pm
We are living in a vacuum at the moment. Only the courts seem to be functioning. The Govt. is non functional.The ordinary citizen is confused. Please deliver a binding decision ASP. so that we can get on with our lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Blue
Apr 07, 2022 02:20pm
Why Scp creating this ssues here. If opposition can challenge the Speaker ruling then every citizen has right to challenge in the court. By this, not a single system can operate. Whatever happened whether its legal or illegal must be correct in next parliament by modifying the law. May common sense prevail.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Apr 07, 2022 02:22pm
Seems like we are heading for another adjournment till tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 07, 2022 02:31pm
The final result is clear. Either way the court makes decision, they are bound by the Constitution that they cannot force it on the Parliament proceedings which are done. PMLN, PPP etc are afraid of elections
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 07, 2022 02:31pm
If the learned judges want to end the matter they can do it easily, only thing they need to know is if the letter used by the government used as an excuse to avoid voting is of any merit and for that they can summon the defence chief or the ISI chief or even the former ambassador. It is quite evident that the govt. has used a routine cable as an excuse, if this thing is not decided on merit it will pave way for using such frivolous excuses in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
Apr 07, 2022 02:32pm
SC cannot interfere when horse-trading is going on against the constitution, against the fundamental rights of citizens against democracy but can interfere when opposition's return to power backed by foreign-conspirators is threatened ?! What mockery What hypocrisy and What shame is this SC!
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 07, 2022 02:32pm
@Irfi, Amen to that.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 07, 2022 02:34pm
It appears that SC will restore parliament to pre no confidence date status and IK will dissolve parliament again.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Apr 07, 2022 02:34pm
It was signed by Speaker Asad Qaiser. The coward Speaker didn't have the guts to appear personally and used his deputy to do the dirty work!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Apr 07, 2022 02:38pm
CJP comment about the Speakers ruling about IMRANS performance and condition in which poor performers greatly overestimate their abilities. It shows that underperforming individuals reach "erroneous" conclusions and make unfortunate choices, but their incompetence robs them of the ability to realize. I feel so smart knowing about this # Delusional IMRAN
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Apr 07, 2022 02:39pm
No wonder Pakistan is where it is today. If justice system were there and people were getting justice then no looters would have gone unpunished and people’s vote would ve been counted. Justice system becomes active only when looters are affected not when a common man is tortured.
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Apr 07, 2022 02:40pm
Very Petty remark. When judges give verdict, some one has to type it, rubber stamp it for issue. Every Dollar or Pound note not is not actually signed by the person making the promise. It is rubber stamped. I think courts are enjoying being on the stage to promote their importance. I would look Westwards for the smoke signals. Remember Pakistani wealth is common to the British Empire.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan A
Apr 07, 2022 02:40pm
CJP, be a good sport, make a decision in favour of Pakistani not partisan basis. Lets go for elections , let people of Pakistan decide the future not USA
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 07, 2022 02:43pm
Court will ask parties to go for election.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
Apr 07, 2022 02:43pm
Whatever the court decision is, one side will not accept. Chances of Anarchy in the country - Possible Marshall Law -
Reply Recommend 0
FastTruth
Apr 07, 2022 02:46pm
Thank you CJP for upjholding the constitution
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 07, 2022 02:48pm
Deputy speaker's ruling is not erroneous but preplanned and malicious. SC should not try protect them.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 07, 2022 02:49pm
erroneous does not mean incorrect
Reply Recommend 0
parwez Akhtar
Apr 07, 2022 02:50pm
@Farooq, That is a democratic way. Unfortunatley most of our politicians are Goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 07, 2022 02:50pm
Get the elections going, no need to dwell on what happened, it’s past and costly.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Apr 07, 2022 02:55pm
@Irfi, Sorry. Indian wishes are not allowed here.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 07, 2022 02:59pm
Even if that’s was erroneous,,it’s under protection of Art 69.
Reply Recommend 0
Democracy First
Apr 07, 2022 02:59pm
Without sanctity of constitution an tinon is only a jungle.
Reply Recommend 0
A khan
Apr 07, 2022 03:00pm
I am amazed at these people commenting here, either they are outsiders pretending to be Pakistani's or they have lost the ability to tell right from wrong. Shameful attitude siding with combined mafia of the opposition. Why were they not letting the Govt complete 5 year term. What exactly went wrong nothing...they wanted power through horse trading. Wake up people of Pakistan still siding with the wrong side and outside trolls buzz off.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Apr 07, 2022 03:01pm
We made a joke of our parliament, world is laughing at us on how much we lie and manipulate
Reply Recommend 0
Democracy First
Apr 07, 2022 03:02pm
Sad day in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Apr 07, 2022 03:06pm
Supreme court has no jurisdiction to intervene in parliamentary affairs. They will not take so moto notice of any event if it is for the benefit of common Pakistani, they will only intervene when corrupt mafia is at risk.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 07, 2022 03:06pm
Judges should give verdict to let the ultimate judges, i. e the public decide as final deciders. Close the matter and order elections and dont interefere in involving in Parlimentary affairs as per clause 69.
Reply Recommend 0
attiq
Apr 07, 2022 03:07pm
Imran is faryadi, vakeel, Qazi and Jallad, all combined into one person..... Wah !!.. Wah !!!... I pity PTI trolls for their Blindness.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Apr 07, 2022 03:08pm
CJP’s son in law and his mother are PMLn’s MNA’s and Senators.He had no right to hear this case.He did not take a suo motto when horse trading was happening.He opened the court on Sunday for PMLN. Corrupt judge. Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed, A
Apr 07, 2022 03:08pm
The Cause - Ruling of speaker Effects: Suspension of No Confidence Vote, Dissolution of Assemblies, Presidential notifications in regards to holding of elections and nomination of interim PM Now recall the NASLA Tower Episode, Cause: Illegitimate approval granted by regularizing public land. Effect: NASLA tower was undone. Albeit the severity of the two cases cannot be compared, yet court must undo both the Cause (speaker's ruling) and all relevant effects as it was done in NASLA tower case.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Apr 07, 2022 03:10pm
It took 5 minutes to dissolve an entire elected assembly and 4 days have passed and judges can't figure out how to legalize such unconstitutional event
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Apr 07, 2022 03:11pm
The situation has an uncanny resemblance with what Hitler did it in Germany. At that time Hitler's party while facing no confidence accused the opposition to be in collusion with the communist.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Apr 07, 2022 03:13pm
My take, a government should be allowed to complete its full 5 years in term, period. There is no reason for any oppositions to motion a vote of no confidence, otherwise the cycle could repeat itself and no government would last the full term The horsetrading, switching sides, alleged bribe, meetings and sessions held inside hotels, its totally shambolic, wrong, un-professional, the rest of the Wold will be looking at Pakistani and will be shaking their heads.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Apr 07, 2022 03:13pm
Judicial observance by the CJ. Not only was Suri erroneous in his decision to scuttle the NCM on a non issue, he was culpably impersonating. If DS is merely a reciting parrot ; why is he not replaced by a parakeet itself ? Yes , IK is the major stake holder , because if SCP enforces a retraction , the NCM Voting will take place --IK will lose and will immediately be dispatched to Mach Jail. That 's what panics him most , and that shall inevitably happen!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan7979
Apr 07, 2022 03:21pm
If article 69 is challenged the court itself will be in breach of contribution. Who is going to handle that?
Reply Recommend 0
xid
Apr 07, 2022 03:23pm
@Dave , since when did opposition ever benefit pakistan lol. No party or president has benefited pakistan since 2000 ans it has only been a slow decline since then to this point.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 07, 2022 03:25pm
Someone has forwarded me WhatsApp message showing that Hamza Shehbaz met William K Macilinoo, American Consul on 3.3. 22 in Lahore while former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Governor Zubair & former Minister Ahsan Iqbal have met Awaldaaid Grace Eaton US 1st Secretary, in Islamabad on 3.3. 2022 but for what? There are many other MNAs/MPAs of opposition who have also met US diplomats but why? Did they get permission from Foreign Ministry to meet them? Kuwait / zaidi.formerdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Apr 07, 2022 03:34pm
What about coercion and bribery which is the root cause of whole of this episode. What kind of justice system is this. Honorable Judges should ask the reason what compelled the speaker to issue the notification. Please do not legitimize corruption in this country which has suffered a lot. Best way to call for elections. are we led to believe that 'hegemony' is supreme in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Sara Amin
Apr 07, 2022 03:35pm
Salutation and respect to Judge Saheb but when constitution is trampled should be called treason rather than error. PTI should be banned for life. The seemingly glimpse of greed for power was scary.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastestrack
Apr 07, 2022 03:38pm
Erroneous is to put it mildly. It was blatant and intentional breach of the constitution, and it must be punished with highest form of penalty if Pakistan is to really break the vicious circle of such coups.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz, USA
Apr 07, 2022 03:38pm
@Tamza, no elections but reversal of deputy speaker ‘s decision simply !
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz, USA
Apr 07, 2022 03:39pm
A judgment should be based on justice and law not based on face saving for disgraceful Imran !
Reply Recommend 0
Armoured
Apr 07, 2022 03:40pm
Ik has damaged the country's image beyond repair.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rauf
Apr 07, 2022 03:41pm
Outlook of a balanced decision in current scenario: 1. Deputy speaker's ruling should be declared unconstitutional 2. Restoration of Natiinal Asssmbly 3. Members elected on a particular political party's ticket cannot cross floors (join other parties). However, members who have got elected as Independent candidate(s) during general elections are not bound by this condition 4. A new date is announced for voting on NCM no sooner than 3 days but not later than 5 days.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Apr 07, 2022 03:42pm
They should not let this just go. If constitution is just a piece of paper and nothing else for Imran Khan, then we can wait for more chaos and lawlessness in the country with PTI. People who violated the constitution must be punished. Precedent should be set for all political forces. What PTI did is a threat to the national security of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 07, 2022 03:44pm
So finally corrupters, horse traders, and conspirators have hacked SC. Shame on the courts for bringing countless miseries to this nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 07, 2022 03:51pm
Does it mean ... whenever speaker would take decision, they would write to SC and ask judges if his (speaker) decision would be within constitution and he (Speaker) is illegible to take such decision?
Reply Recommend 0
Rational
Apr 07, 2022 03:51pm
How can the judge give an opinion before the judgement??
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Apr 07, 2022 03:53pm
Election a way out !
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Apr 07, 2022 03:54pm
If by erroneous , the CJ implies 'fallacious' it is kosher. case closed. Mr Suri breached the CoP with impunity on April 3, 2022 . His ruling is illegal and extra constitutional while the DS impersonated the Speaker!! Naturally what followed on Sunday is all annulled invoking post hoc, ergo propter hoc and will have to be reenacted on the date to be specified by SCP!! Meanwhile, IK should prepare for a long haul in jail!
Reply Recommend 0
A khan
Apr 07, 2022 03:56pm
@Armoured, He has not! , he has stood for justice! how is the image damaged explain?, is it not damaged by horse traders?
Reply Recommend 0
Amused Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 03:58pm
@Bassam, looks like you are preaching what you haven’t implemented. Go out in the street and see the carnage and suffering being faced by the lower class. Get this right, we are a few months away from turning into a hyper inflated country having the same fate as Sri Lanka. Go read up on the current stock market of Pakistan, the economic situation of Pakistan then go preach.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Apr 07, 2022 03:59pm
Judges: Speaker ruling is wrong and unconstitutional. ... But under circumstance, it is not only right and legit, but need of time, as that ruling means, regime change under the influence of foreign power. ... Anyhow, if judges can decide speaker ruling is wrong, than who will decide that judges judgment is wrong? ... If speaker cannot make ruling in his capacity within parliamentary procedures, than, can judges make judgement in their capacity within court hearings?
Reply Recommend 0
Faizan
Apr 07, 2022 04:02pm
He said "Bazahir ruling ghalat hai". Bazahir means "appears", not "clear".
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 07, 2022 04:02pm
Voting on no confidence move is allowed or not. No bypassing this question. Decision at 7:30 PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Apr 07, 2022 04:06pm
@Pakistan Zindabad , Okay, then please accept our prayers, in the holy month of Ramadan
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Apr 07, 2022 04:08pm
get these goons out of here so work can start on bringing dollar level back. these clowns have ruined ordinary citizens lives
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 07, 2022 04:13pm
A Fugitive Ex PM is playing cards to destroy all institutions in Pakistan and now is the responsibility of everyone to safeguard the country.
Reply Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 07, 2022 04:15pm
@A khan, the govt no longer existed when mqm left the co-allition as the govt no longer has a workable majority. how can they complete 5 years when a govt no longer exists due to the coalition falling apart... one thing to remember is PTI did not win elections, they managed to create a coalition govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 07, 2022 04:17pm
The CJ have reached to conclusion that Dy. Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling was erroneous. Judgement will be announced today at 7.30 pm under Article 184(3). The Article 184(3) says: Without prejudice to the provisions of Article 199, the Supreme Court shall, if it considers that a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights conferred by Chapter1 of Part II is involved, have the power to make an order of the nature mentioned in the said Article.
Reply Recommend 0
Sughra Ahmad
Apr 07, 2022 04:18pm
Nawaz and Mariam are already disqualified by SC. Bet, Shabaz and Hamza will be automatically disqualified today. End of Sharif Family will be in the best interest of everyone else.
Reply Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 07, 2022 04:19pm
@Punjabi Chronicles , dont keep repeatng what fawad saab says he is bluffing you all, article 69 stops SC from interfering in workjings of parliament however if parliament goes against constitution then the SC can intervene to ensure constitution is followed.. in our constitution we have something which says all laws must abide with islam, if parliamnet breakjs this constittuional article then SC can also intervent. it is the same in uk where SC will intervene if law is broken.
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Apr 07, 2022 04:21pm
all the indications are that the apex court may be inclined towards general elections but weather elections as the PTI wants to arrange? it's anybody's guess.
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Apr 07, 2022 04:22pm
are these the feelings we the Pakistanis need to live with....?
Reply Recommend 0
hamza
Apr 07, 2022 04:23pm
If DS ruling is illegal then all subsequent actions as a result of that ruling should also be illegal and reverted.
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Apr 07, 2022 04:33pm
Count down started for IK and PTI. He should now make a choice on where to move,, China or Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 04:39pm
I appreciate the effort of reporter to post such a long and boring report.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher singham
Apr 07, 2022 04:51pm
Perhaps they will change their mind if someone else bribes them more money. They will postpone the ruling
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeem
Apr 07, 2022 04:51pm
Even if CJP order to restore the NA, PM Imran Khan and his MNAs will resign. opposition get nothing again. CJP must understand now. Dollar is at 190, if the situation continues it will be 250 rupees. CJP must order to go for early Election. The sooner the better, otherwise Pakistan situation will be worst than of Sri-Lanka today.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 07, 2022 04:54pm
@Zak, don't be a notice. Why are you so desperate for elections. Elections cost money and look on how Pakistan ruppe is trading against _$$$$.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeem
Apr 07, 2022 04:55pm
Restoring ex-government couldn't help in the current situation for both opposition or for ruling party. early election is the only solution, otherwise dollar will rise to 250 rupees for sure. The next government couldn't bring down inflation too. So understand the current situation and work accordingly. Go for election the sooner the better. CJP you must order for early election.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 07, 2022 04:57pm
Don't anyone hold their breath - except Shahbaz, Maryaam and Bialwal- Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Apr 07, 2022 04:57pm
The freedom of country is the important thing! Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Apr 07, 2022 04:57pm
A Verdict Need not Provide a Face Saver to anyone. If a countenance needs to be besmirched as per the law, so be it. SCP is there to unveil the Janus Faced ,not to be veil them. Should the Ruling of the DS be erroneous , and extra constitutional , invoking "post hoc ergo propter hoc" should undo the rest which was revealed immediately after Suri's kamikaze on April 3rd. All those acts were fallacious and illegal including the Assemblies ' Dissolution ' by a "dismissed"PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 07, 2022 04:58pm
I hope that in future every govt will take care of lacuna in constitution... So Imran Khan well played by using clever tactics ie opposition was thinking about Asad Qaiser but Imran Khan was thinking about Mr Suri.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmedd
Apr 07, 2022 04:59pm
@Armoured, so let the corrupts restore the reputation
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 07, 2022 04:59pm
I hope opposition will keep in mind Deputy Speaker as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher singham
Apr 07, 2022 05:01pm
Pakistan is a morally bankrupt nation. Rule of law has no meaning. This is the only super court that is worse than the Republican judges of us Supreme Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 07, 2022 05:01pm
Hopefully the next opposition will be cautious with the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 07, 2022 05:02pm
@Mango Kashmiri, Srinagar , Keep your eyes on the ball!
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 07, 2022 05:05pm
If assembly is not restored to vote of no confidence date status it will be slap on the face of justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 05:08pm
The article 69 clearly states that the speaker's ruling cannot be challenged in any court and, if SC acts against then they are breaking constitution. This will cause serious unrest in the country, as both internal and external enemies wish for, so be prepared for worse - best solution would be to go to election and let public decide next government.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majid
Apr 07, 2022 05:09pm
@Ehsan,This time the opposition is going to win back all the seats which were donated to PTI by......
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 07, 2022 05:11pm
There has never been such high tension political crisis in the history of Pakistan as being witnessed presently by the Nation. 7.30 P.M. will decide the destiny of the country----Democracy or Martial Law.?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 07, 2022 05:23pm
In the backdrop of multi-sourced confusion, mountain tall huge responsibility rests on SCP. It is like rowdy children creat mischief and problems and parents have to bring an order. When children are as rowdy as we see here, even parents may fail in their duty if not careful breaking up the household. At this delicate moment, an extremely pragmatic way out is critical. Otherwise, things will fall in unmanageable utter chaos and public disorder.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 05:24pm
In my view, either way, be prepared for unrest, as this is the prerequisite of both internal and external enemies against Imran Khan and Pakistan. For this reason, no confidence motion was planned and money was allocated to bribe untrustworthy, disloyal and greedy MNA's organised by opposition parties. Shame on such people, who have no credibility, morality and will do anything for money.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 07, 2022 05:26pm
Breaking of Constitution invites the charge of treason and the consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Altaf Ali
Apr 07, 2022 05:27pm
The fact that this matter is being considered is a manifestation that the Institutions in my country are functioning. How well they function depends on the judgement of the Court. This is a historic moment that gives Court the opportunity to enhance its image in the world. We are not a banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Apr 07, 2022 05:31pm
They are just trying to delay things for nothing. No doubt, there is a GRAND conspiracy to bring back corrupt turncoats who could keep every happy, except for the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Apr 07, 2022 05:32pm
'Shehbaz also presented the Charter of Economics in court. He said that in 2018, dollar was valued at Rs125. "Today, it has reached Rs190.' Would Shehbaz please in form us what was the value of dollar when Gen. Musharraf left office.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 07, 2022 05:34pm
Where is the judgement for 63A CJP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 07, 2022 05:35pm
Is Shehbaz Sharif claiming the PML-N have an economic plan? How deluded is this man? Yes the rupee was stronger vs dollar, but how sustainable was that? Everyone agreed, including PML-N, that in 2018 we were bankrupt and whoever took over would need to go to IMF. Ishaq Dar strong rupee policy had cost billions of dollars. So how comes Shahbaz Sharif now has the solution to our economic woes?
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 07, 2022 05:38pm
What happened to NSC meeting, traitors listing etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 07, 2022 05:42pm
Pray that the goons do not jump to raj, after all Raj is dead.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
Apr 07, 2022 05:47pm
Why couldn't they announce the verdict while they are fasting? Is it something fishy, that they will only announce after breaking the fast?
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Apr 07, 2022 05:48pm
Punish IK and Dy speaker for crime of violations of constitution for high treason and hang them both ASAP. Set an example.
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Apr 07, 2022 05:48pm
@Tamza, and the court will do it I am sure. I don't expect surprises but a pretty routine verdict of going ahead with the election process.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 07, 2022 05:53pm
@A khan, Why you are surprised aftervalluding to reality? It is the doings of these power hungry, self centered, crooks who accumulate public wealth in their private accounts and properties and, and become facilitators by any hook or crook to force back into power corridors to restart loot and plunder anew. Look at lifafa-industry, fake videos, news and buying bureaucrats, judges and law-makers. What is based on evil, destroys society, its self-respect, self-reliance, freedom; it spells slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 07, 2022 05:53pm
At this crucial point the verdict of the supreme court will be neutral saying going for election will be the best option for both parties and the country
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Apr 07, 2022 05:57pm
SC is again under influence of strong political mafia and Sharif's and Zardaris.. Pakistan badluck as usual.. no judge have courage to discuss foreign element's involment in Regime change in Pakistan because at the end of their carrers they wanted to live their lives in USA
Reply Recommend 0
Not So Smart
Apr 07, 2022 05:58pm
Pakistan was created as an Islamic country not to be a follower of western principles. IK has broken the chain of servitude.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz USA
Apr 07, 2022 06:00pm
@Sughra Ahmad, Keep dreaming !
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 07, 2022 06:02pm
Ertugal Niazi is coming to save Pak!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 07, 2022 06:03pm
Colluded VNC was dismissed by legislative branch speaker and colluded NA was dissolved by head of executive branch. Now law was broken. Judicial is in charge of deciding the meaning of laws and how to apply them in a real situation. New election has been called for people of Pakistan to decide their new PM Judiciary must not hand over the government to corrupt money launders kickback takers. It too over 50 years for country to get rid of corrupt leaders . Don't push Pakistan into corruption
Reply Recommend 0
HM
Apr 07, 2022 06:05pm
Nothing that complicated. Speaker used his constitutional power. IK dissolved his government. Opposition should be happy now that everything was done according to the constitution. Now go back to the awam and see who they want. Why is it that difficult? Did SC really start proceedings on a Sunday and then invite Shahbaz and now will try to show that they are neutral - Wow!
Reply Recommend 0
HM
Apr 07, 2022 06:06pm
@FN, and then what will happen. IK already told you that he does not have the majority. He just wants you to decide on the fate of Pakistan and not these politicians. Is that not something you want to do?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Apr 07, 2022 06:06pm
IK played the Pakistani people again.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 06:07pm
In my view, so called democracy in Pakistan is in mess because, opposition parties are using various dirty tricks with the support of foreign agents to topple Imran Khan. This is their main aim, as instructed by opposition parties' masters who have hired internal agents and heavily invested in dollars to achieve their goals. Be vigilant, act wisely and don't let these thugs come back in power again for the sake of your family, friends, future generations and sovereignty of our country!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 07, 2022 06:08pm
If the speaker disqualifying/ disallowing a vote is beyond courts jurisdiction, then so is this action. Stay out. PDM in its lust for power is trampling on the separation of powers, AND ‘inviting’ martial law!!
Reply Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 07, 2022 06:09pm
@A khan, no proof of horse trading.. if voting against govt is proof then did pti not also do horse trading when in senate elections yusuf raza gillani and other PPP senators worked with PTI to get bills through senate... was giving CM to a party with 5 votes, totally against public mandate given, not a form of horse trading the value of cm seat to elahi would be billions of ruppes.. the constitution of pakistan is what makes our nation great, to trample on it for power is unacceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan_ABC
Apr 07, 2022 06:09pm
Fingers crossed for IK to win, he is the saviour
Reply Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 07, 2022 06:12pm
@Ahsan7979, fawad saab is just creating propaganda, parliamentary privilige is allowed to extent that laws or constitution are followed and as such is not absolute.. pti know this but by saying article 69 they know they can fool their supporters... in uk where SC cannot interfere in parliamentary process they can get involved if speaker or govt do something illegal, as they did when boris illegally pro rogued parliament and SC forced UK govt to reopen parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Apr 07, 2022 06:12pm
This decision seems to have been made on the day Suo-moto was declared by the Court; even before the opposition asked for repeal. The rest has been just "fill in the blanks". No wonder the Pakistani judicial system in the word is rated among the last dozen.
Reply Recommend 0
wasim
Apr 07, 2022 06:13pm
@Punjabi Chronicles , actually it is not at all.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Apr 07, 2022 06:15pm
@Irfi, The verdict of this nature was expected when the Court started the Suo-moto proceedings. The rest has been just hair splitting to justify the pre-conceived outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
NidzF
Apr 07, 2022 06:15pm
What nonsense??
Reply Recommend 0
Ishtiaque
Apr 07, 2022 06:18pm
Our great poet Habib Jalib. Aise dastoor ko subhe be noor ko mai nahee manta mai nahee janta.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 07, 2022 06:24pm
Thank you CJP and SC of Pakistan for supporting FRESH ELECTIONS, a slap in the face of Opposition with criminal cases and now trying to come to power through the back door.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Apr 07, 2022 06:26pm
This case should be heard by a much larger bench, about 50 million or so judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 07, 2022 06:27pm
IK should be disqualified
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 07, 2022 06:27pm
In my view, democracy is in mess, because of favourim and dirty tricks applied to topple Imran Khan's government, as both internal and external enemies wanted. I ask: are we going to be puppets like previous governments or act like a credibile and sovereign nation? Its public's decision, not any individual or institution.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 07, 2022 06:29pm
Verdict: DS ruling was in err (Win for opposition, Loss for PTI) Assembly remains dissolved (win for PTI, Loss for opposition); Install caretaker government (win for PTI, Loss for opposition); Prepare for election as per ECP notification (win for PTI, loss for opposition) Putforth country's interests over partys!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 07, 2022 06:32pm
I think the 5 honorable judge’s should look this case like this that it took them five days to hear the arguments how come a speaker after hearing 3 minutes statement from information minister gave ruling that all 177 members are traitors without hearing from any one of the traitors. Thank you. I rest my case
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 07, 2022 06:32pm
@Ijaz Durrani, cherry picking
Reply Recommend 0
Irfi
Apr 07, 2022 06:33pm
@n.burki, fully agree with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Apr 07, 2022 06:39pm
@ZAK, Yes wow. Only constitution matters as it should!!
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 07, 2022 06:44pm
@Khan_ABC, What did he save?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Apr 07, 2022 06:47pm
@Dr Dummy, it will be easier to summon the ambassador and ask him in court. Why is that so hard to do?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Apr 07, 2022 06:53pm
"You seem to have more than the average share of intelligence for a man of your background," CJ to Qasim Suri "If I weren't under oath, I'd return the compliment," replied Suri Please No Bravado after the Verdict- Said CJ
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A Raza
Apr 07, 2022 06:57pm
@F Nawaz, Horse-trading happened on sides, when PMIK came into power JKT bought all opposition members and flying them into his personal Jet for meetings with PMIK, now tables are turned opposition did the same. My dear fellow Pakistani, this is why its called "Politics" Adios Amigo
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Apr 07, 2022 07:05pm
When the accuser, the judge and the jury is the same entity as in this case, what do you expect?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 07, 2022 07:07pm
It was absolutely out of place and out of order to let SS address SCP whereas at least two ladies who wanted to address the same SCP during its proceedings were not allowed to do so. Just a point to point out.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh
Apr 07, 2022 07:11pm
The president and speaker should work as guiding light for country. But it looks like both acting as workers of ruling party whose aseets etc needs to be probed ans prosecuted for insulting the constitution with mastermind behind bar with harshest punishment for insulting the country for selfish motives.
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Apr 07, 2022 07:20pm
12th man batting well after original 11 collapsed
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 07, 2022 07:27pm
Horse trading must be banned .. millions voted PTI dissident MPs including myself, our vote for for PTI & Imran Khan but all those MPs sold it regardless of they took money or not. If they didn't trust the party we voted for they should have resigned. IF opposition want to change a government they should make alliance with other parties but this horsetrading is unethical and tantamounts to cheating voters.
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Apr 07, 2022 07:29pm
@Shoaib, that is what PTI had in mind and hit Pakistan below the belt. In the end PTI gets what it wanted. The need of the hour is to prevent that from happening, else parliamentarians will continue to find loopholes in the system and use it to their advantage. Shame on Imran.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Apr 07, 2022 07:47pm
Court is already giving its opinion before the judgement. This is not fair.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 07, 2022 07:49pm
Worst decision is coming soon
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Apr 07, 2022 07:49pm
Case will not be resolved till army not support opposition side.
Reply Recommend 0
mohsin
Apr 07, 2022 07:52pm
wow still waiting and dreaming..........
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Apr 07, 2022 07:59pm
@Ismail, that is how you position a big judgement and allow the news to slowly leak to people. This helps in crowd control and maintain law and order.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Apr 07, 2022 08:01pm
The fight is between Honest fools (PMIK) against the corrupt cunning (OPPOSITION), really very tough to judge.
Reply Recommend 0
PTI observer
Apr 07, 2022 08:03pm
Will pave the way for Civil Dictatorship. No hope!
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Apr 07, 2022 08:05pm
Go Imran go !
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Apr 07, 2022 08:06pm
Feel petty about poor masses of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 07, 2022 08:09pm
@M Emad, Cunning plans - PPP and PMLN
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf Zafar
Apr 07, 2022 08:17pm
Wish he realizes the disservice to the nation
Reply Recommend 0
Be good
Apr 07, 2022 08:18pm
Imran Khan cheated. It is as simple as that.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 07, 2022 08:19pm
Nothing will come out..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...
Updated 06 Apr, 2022

Solution to the crisis

No democratic nation worth its name would tolerate such egregious mockery of its Constitution.
06 Apr, 2022

Unequal justice

RECENT developments in the Nazim Jokhio murder case have raised serious concerns that some elements within the...
06 Apr, 2022

Yemen truce

THE Yemeni civil war — exacerbated by the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention in March 2015 — has been...