Today's Paper | April 06, 2022

Opposition holds session of its own at hotel after Punjab Assembly is sealed off

Umar Farooq | Adnan Sheikh | Ali WaqarPublished April 6, 2022 - Updated April 6, 2022 10:41pm
A session of opposition lawmakers from Punjab Assembly underway at a hotel after actual assembly building was sealed off. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz — who is their party's candidate for the vacant Punjab chief ministry — seen riding a bus towards a hotel alongside other party leaders. — Photo courtesy: DawnNewsTV
The screengrab shows barbed wires being installed atop a boundary wall of the Punjab Assembly building. — Photo by author
After the Punjab Assembly was on Wednesday sealed off with barbed wires and the building's main gate was locked, the opposition lawmakers, led by the PML-N, held a session of their own at a private hotel, with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claiming that Hamza Shehbaz had been "elected" as the chief minister Punjab.

The legality of the session and Hamza's subsequent "victory" was unclear as the session was held outside the Punjab Assembly and attended only by opposition lawmakers, while neither Speaker Parvez Elahi nor Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari presided it. Furthermore, no notifications regarding the change of session's venue or Hamza's "victory" were issued by the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

The session was instead presided by PPP MPA Shazia Abid, who told Dawn.com that she was appointed to the panel of chairmen for the 40th session of the Punjab Assembly on April 3. According to the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997, a member of the panel of chairmen can preside the session in the absence of speaker and the deputy speaker.

Panel of Chairmen.– (1) At the commencement of a session, the Speaker shall nominate, in order of precedence, from amongst members a panel of not more than four Chairmen and in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the member having precedence amongst those present at the sitting shall take the Chair.

It is pertinent to mention that the joint opposition had held a mock session in the National Assembly on Sunday after the actual session was wrapped up by NA Depute Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

However, in a tweet prior to the commencement of the session, Maryam said that tonight's session would have the backing of the "Constitution and law" and will not just be symbolic.

"The session of the Punjab Assembly that is going to take place presently is not symbolic but a constitutional and legal one," she tweeted. "God willing, the PML-N is going to prove its majority."

She later tweeted that Hamza had been "elected" as Punjab's new chief minister by the opposition members with 199 votes.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of the two PML-N scions greeting and congratulating each other.

Reacting to the development, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, whose father and party leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is also a candidate for chief ministry, quipped: "Congratulations Hamza sahab for becoming the chief minister of Faletti's Hotel."

Mazari says session can be held anywhere; PA spox questions legality

Earlier, while talking to the media in Lahore, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that an assembly session could be called anywhere.

He said he had consulted legal experts who advised him to carry out the chief minister's election "immediately on today's date".

Mazari alleged the PA Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his staff were afraid that he would create a dangerous situation for them.

He said he had exercised his authority in accordance with the Constitution as the biggest province of Pakistan was without a chief minister.

It is pertinent to mention that during a Supreme Court hearing earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was told that the Punjab Assembly staff were not following the directives issued by the deputy speaker. At this, he had remarked that if the system was not cooperating then constitutional officeholders could use their rights.

"The deputy speaker can call the session in Bagh-i-Jinnah if he wants," he said.

However, a Punjab Assembly spokesperson said in a statement that the deputy speaker could not preside over a session of the assembly after the submission of a no-confidence motion against him.

"Constitutionally, the deputy speaker does not have the authority to preside over any session," the spokesperson said, adding that Mazari chairing any assembly session would be in violation of the Constitution.

Punjab Assembly sealed off with barbed wire, gate locked

Earlier, a large contingent of police carrying batons and equipped with shields was deployed outside the actual building of the assembly. Water cannons and Rescue 1122 vehicles were also present outside the assembly's building.

The development coincided with the submission of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, after he said the session for the chief minister's election would take place tonight at 7:30 pm, but a spokesperson for the provincial assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) denied the development.

Bilawal decries sealing of Punjab Assembly

Reacting to the sealing of the provincial assembly, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari decried that the deputy speaker had been "locked out" of the assembly on the day of voting for the chief minister's election.

The PPP chief said in a tweet: "If it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30 seconds to undo a coup. Justice delayed is justice denied. After last week's constitutional breakdown in Islamabad, today Punjab deputy speaker was locked out of [the] assembly on [the] day of voting for CM. Barbered [sic] wire around people's house."

Earlier, Maryam announced that she would be reaching the Punjab Assembly at 7pm tonight to support Hamza.

"To stand with Hamza who clearly has the majority, I will be going to [the] Punjab Assembly ijlaas (session) at 7[pm] Insha’Allah," she tweeted.

No-confidence motion submitted against deputy speaker

The resolution seeking the removal of the deputy speaker was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and PML-Q lawmakers today morning, the PML-Q spokesperson confirmed to Dawn.com. He said the resolution was submitted at the office of the Punjab Assembly's secretary.

The resolution, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was addressed to the provincial assembly speaker, PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also a candidate for the chief minister.

In the resolution, the lawmakers said Mazari had lost the confidence of the majority of the house and that provincial assembly proceedings were not being carried out according to the Constitution.

They maintained that in light of the "current situation in the country, he (Mazari) had eradicated democratic norms in the provincial assembly of Punjab".

"We, the members of PTI and PML, hereby give notice under 53 (7) (c) read with Article 127 of the Constitution under rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997 for [...] the resolution for removal of the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly," the motion read.

According to rule 12, a no-confidence motion against a speaker or deputy speaker shall be entered into the provincial assembly's List of Business for the first working day after the expiry of seven days of the receipt of the notice. The rule further says that "no other item shall be included in the List of Business for the day fixed for a motion for leave to move a resolution".

According to the rule, the votes of at least one-fourth of the total members the house will be required for the tabling of the resolution.

The rule further states that the assembly "should not be adjourned until the motion for leave is disposed of or, if the leave is granted [to move the resolution], the resolution has been voted upon".

Article 53 (7) (c) of the Constitution also pertains to the removal of a speaker or deputy speaker, stating that "the office of the speaker or deputy speaker shall become vacant if he is removed from the office by a resolution of the assembly, of which not less than seven days' notice has been given, which is passed by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the assembly."

Following the submission of the no-confidence motion, the PML-Q spokesperson said Mazari no longer had the authority to call an assembly session.

Later, the Punjab Assembly speaker issued a notification, withdrawing all powers delegated to Mazari.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, read: "In suppression of my earlier order and in exercise of the powers vested in me under rule 15 read with rule 235 of the Rules of Procedures of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, 1997, I, Parvez Elahi, speaker [of] the provincial assembly of Punjab, hereby withdraw the powers delegated to Mr deputy speaker in terms of rule 25 of the Rules ibid with immediate effect."

Confusion over the session

On Tuesday, Mazari had moved the assembly session for electing the province's next chief minister to April 16 at 11:30am, citing repair and maintenance work in the assembly hall as the reason.

However, in a late night development, he had superseded his earlier order and summoned the PA to meet at 7:30pm tonight — a development that was denied by a spokesperson for the provincial assembly and the PML-Q.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, the deputy speaker asserted that the assembly session would be held today. He also accused some PA staff members of playing the "wrong role" in the convening of the session, stating that they were "spreading confusion".

"The session has been scheduled for today in light of the directions of the Supreme Court," he said, adding that the same had been conveyed to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had dictated an order highlighting the assurance held out by Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais that the proceedings of the PA would be conducted today within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.

Mazari said he would play his "constitutional role" in the election for the province's chief minister. He added that he had issued the notification for convening the session today after consulting with his lawyers and stood by it.

Separately, the spokesperson for the PA speaker, claimed that the assembly session would be held on April 16.

"The assembly session has been adjourned till April 16 due to ongoing repair work," Dr Zain Ali said, adding that the assembly hall and the lobby sustained damage due to "commotion".

"The assembly session will not be held today," he concluded.

On Tuesday, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi had told Dawn that the new notification issued by the deputy speaker was ‘fake’ as it did not have a diary number and was written on a plain piece of paper and had asserted that the session would be held on April 16.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has said that its own MPAs as well as dissidents from the PTI will converge at the assembly today to push for convening the session without any delay.

Punjab chief minister election

The provincial assembly has to elect the new leader of the house after Usman Buzdar resigned last month after a no-confidence motion was submitted against him. PML-Q's Elahi and PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, who has secured the support of PTI's dissident lawmakers, the Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan groups, are expected to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister.

To be elected as chief minister, a candidate will need at least 186 votes in the 371-member house.

In the Punjab Assembly, the PTI has 183 lawmakers, PML-Q 10, PML-N 165, PPP seven, five are independent and one belongs to Rah-i-Haq.

The decisive factor in the election will be the support of the Jahangir Tarin group, which is said to have the votes of at least 16 MPAs.

bhaRAT©
Apr 06, 2022 04:39pm
Another turncoat has been bought by the crooks!
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Apr 06, 2022 04:41pm
Media houses are serving their masters
Reply Recommend 0
Humara Watan
Apr 06, 2022 04:47pm
I hear the sound of synchronized boots hitting the ground and someone is practicing to say "meray aziz hum watano".
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 06, 2022 04:49pm
Grand Gala and Saga Continues
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 06, 2022 04:50pm
Another character has sold his integrity and honesty.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 06, 2022 04:51pm
Yes Bilawal, We know who is buying Horses in Sindh House! Public is not blind. We can see the Coups.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 06, 2022 04:57pm
Imran khan and his party are real fashist and Hitler there lust for power is so much that they can do anything if they feel they are loosing they violate constitution and now they got encouragement from SC no action on their drama and utter violation of constitution in NA so they are repeating the same in punjab
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
Apr 06, 2022 05:00pm
At this point I think all current mpas, mnas and parties e. G pti pmln pmlq ppp etc should be given 10 year bans and let a new lot contest elections.. They are all insane at this point
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Apr 06, 2022 05:04pm
Nobody but Deputy Speaker is in-charge to conduct Punjab CM election in PA since Speaker is a candidate.
Reply Recommend 0
Munir. G
Apr 06, 2022 05:07pm
if the apex court had made a stay order on day one and not dragged its feet in conducting the proceeding under the suo motu action this situation in punjab would not have developed. in punjab the PTI and PML,Q have been buoyed up to have their own way as the PTI has in Islamabad by the Apex taking its time and not having made stay order
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 06, 2022 05:08pm
IK and his team must be arrested immediately, prosecuted for the crimes they have committed and strategizing the destruction of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 06, 2022 05:11pm
PTI members are trained to create violent situation when ever they see power going away from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Mb
Apr 06, 2022 05:21pm
First of all. Bilawal do justice with jokhio family after talk about Punjab assembly
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
Apr 06, 2022 05:21pm
First Kaptaan ran away from the match. Now Wasim Akram plus is repeating the act.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Apr 06, 2022 05:27pm
IK has made a mockery out of the constitution
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Apr 06, 2022 05:31pm
Let him go, he is a Traitor in PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 06, 2022 05:36pm
Why did the deputy speaker take it upon himself to call for a vote when the speaker is still there?
Reply Recommend 0
iTron
Apr 06, 2022 05:37pm
Now PTI will cry like PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Apr 06, 2022 05:44pm
yes bilawal we know Zardari's coups in Murree and Sindh House!
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Apr 06, 2022 05:49pm
One thing is clear no one gives a dam about constitution or rule of law..... one want to cling to the power, the other wants them gone......
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Apr 06, 2022 05:49pm
Come On.....they were using traditional ways to resolve issues....let them do it
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 06, 2022 05:53pm
Good. Keep the sold out turncoats out.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 06, 2022 05:57pm
The PTI and it's fascist allies are trying every dirty and illegal trick to block the PA vote. The Deputy Speaker is fully authorised (since the Speaker is no longer holding office as a candidate ) to convene the provincial assembly anywhere else if he so pleases in an emergency, so long as there is a quorum, and hold the vote. This would be binding on all.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 06, 2022 05:58pm
Rule of Law is that remarkable ...welldone PTI..Saviours
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 06, 2022 06:02pm
dictatorship
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 06, 2022 06:03pm
Fascism at the peak
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Apr 06, 2022 06:07pm
This is all big game to get IK 2/3 majority in next elections and all big power players including custodians of the constitution are in it to help IK; wow opposition got fooled again
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Apr 06, 2022 06:08pm
Pathetic behavior by this govt
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Apr 06, 2022 06:10pm
What a mockery? Pak Army should step in, take control for 6 months and set some of these things straight. PTI and IK govt has pushed the country to political turmoil.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 06, 2022 06:20pm
But, wasn't all the assemblies dissolved by the presidential order??
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2022 06:21pm
Confusion, confusion and more confusion deliberately created by opposition parties for personal benefits. Act wisely and don't let these thugs come back in power again for the sake of your family, friends, future generations and sovereignty of our country!
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Apr 06, 2022 06:22pm
@Sikisher, Perhaps things are going towards a general emergency followed by a presidential system. The parliamentary system seems to have failed due to corruption and lack of integrity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 06, 2022 06:28pm
Sadik and ameen no more! Another sad day for us
Reply Recommend 0
Umer Liqat
Apr 06, 2022 06:28pm
Floor crossing is the cause of all this unrest, SC was approached by Govt to address floor crossing but NO, these courts are 127th in the world for a reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 06, 2022 06:30pm
That's how feel you are in prison. Self-incarceration, quarantine or self-isolaiton?? Or hiding from the wrath of Pakistani public??
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2022 06:33pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 06, 2022 06:35pm
PTI is making their own members disgruntled further! Keep sticking to chairs at whatever cost to the nation!
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 06, 2022 06:36pm
PTI has destroyed rule of law in Punjab and Center. For IK constitution is piece of paper of no value.
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Apr 06, 2022 06:38pm
Filth and nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Apr 06, 2022 06:38pm
This the beauty of democracy . The assemblies are locked during a so called democratic leader ! These people have no connection with the values of democracy !
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Apr 06, 2022 06:39pm
Are we in a Banana Republic ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sudarshan Keshav
Apr 06, 2022 06:44pm
Why??? Do they expect MLA to jump over the fence?
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 06, 2022 06:44pm
PMLN goons destroyed the assembly hall during the last session. They must be held accountable asap.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 06, 2022 06:44pm
@Asif, Zardaris and Sharifs have destroyed Pakistan and that is ok? Where have they amassed this wealth? People of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowcrack
Apr 06, 2022 06:46pm
This pure gold for comedy. What kind of jokistan have we become.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Apr 06, 2022 06:46pm
Looks like PML-N workers are ready to charge, like they did on SC!
Reply Recommend 0
FH
Apr 06, 2022 06:52pm
@Irfan, How about arresting all opposition party leaders and prosecuting them for treason?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Apr 06, 2022 07:00pm
Welcome to Pakistan’s version of democracy
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Apr 06, 2022 07:01pm
Crazy thinks going on at the center n state.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Apr 06, 2022 07:03pm
I.K causing irreversible damage to this country...
Reply Recommend 0
Manjeet kocchar
Apr 06, 2022 07:03pm
@Aziz , Mango season now
Reply Recommend 0
Sabah
Apr 06, 2022 07:07pm
Truth is stranger than fiction. what is happening is so utterly ridiculous!
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Apr 06, 2022 07:11pm
Democracy in Pakistan is in coma, I don't remember seeing that before in my lifetime....a huge step back for democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 06, 2022 07:12pm
deputy speaker should hold session in Park across Assembly and elect new CM
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Apr 06, 2022 07:14pm
@Aziz , “ Are we in a Banana Republic ?”- Yes.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Apr 06, 2022 07:22pm
When such dangerious situation arises in the country the army should step in and seek protection to its citizens ie impose immediate emergence and martial law
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 06, 2022 07:22pm
@Asif, IK lust for power? do you know which 2 parties have been in power for the past 30 years and at each others throats?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 06, 2022 07:26pm
Did Mariyum just admit that Hamza is the one who bought the PTI lotas? Shameful. She thinks people are stupid, and unfortunately, they are.
Reply Recommend 0
Izzy
Apr 06, 2022 07:26pm
@Sikisher, sorry but only Pti and pmlq are acting like fascists here.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 06, 2022 07:34pm
Clearly a violation of constitution and conflict of interest. Elahi should immediately be dismissed as a speaker.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 06, 2022 07:37pm
IK is Hitler's reincarnation
Reply Recommend 0
PakisSwine
Apr 06, 2022 07:38pm
Animals kept in the zoo mentality.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeem
Apr 06, 2022 07:51pm
dissolve all provincial assemblies and end this drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeem
Apr 06, 2022 07:53pm
why supreme court is giving hope to political parties? just dissolve all provincial assemblies and go for fresh election. what is done is done, it would never ever undone.
Reply Recommend 0
Tellyouthetruth
Apr 06, 2022 07:55pm
Unbelievable drama continues. Land of law and governance. This is what happens when you focus too much on your neighbors criticism and forget about fire in house. Neighbors are doing and fine and will be doing fine. Look inside. Fake narratives does not feed people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Apr 06, 2022 07:56pm
Who is going to step in to stop this painful constitutional breakdown? It should end now.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajeem
Apr 06, 2022 07:57pm
dissolve all provincial assemblies called Pak army to control an unhappy incident across Pakistan and Supreme court should announce dates for next election.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahnaz Qaiser
Apr 06, 2022 08:16pm
Why is Mariam Nawaz going to the assembly?Is she a member of the assembly?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahnaz Qaiser
Apr 06, 2022 08:19pm
@Asif, It s"fascist".
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
Apr 06, 2022 08:22pm
I never knew we were such a sham democracy. No system in place to stop wrong. Why are we creating laughing stock. Imran should accept defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Apr 06, 2022 08:22pm
Interesting ! Punjab has only one person on Rah e Haq
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Apr 06, 2022 08:27pm
PTI is burning the constitution and IKs blind followers are dancing around the flames
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 06, 2022 08:27pm
PTI has lost all it's marbles. It is acting as any teenaged "mohalla" gangs in the old part of Lahore. Pardon please, PTI is worse than them.
Reply Recommend 0
khabboo
Apr 06, 2022 08:27pm
@Asif, IK is elected PM. Its the opposition who seem to be the ones that are power hungry. PPP and PMLN were taking turns over the past years, now that IK is there, they can't handle it.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Apr 06, 2022 08:29pm
70 year old has no sense of responsibility. He wants to be PM of Pakistan. No wonder the condition of Pakistan is so low
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 06, 2022 08:36pm
@Asim, no they are not. They are exposing the planted dirty thugs by PMLN and her cousin in corruption, money laundering, and crime PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Apr 06, 2022 08:36pm
Circus
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 06, 2022 08:36pm
Good move by the opposition meeting in a hotel, always thinking outside the box when it comes to saving their own skin but not that of the average man.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 06, 2022 08:40pm
Long live Opposition
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Apr 06, 2022 08:40pm
@Asif, absolutely wrong , be honest .
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 06, 2022 08:41pm
Next photoshoot will be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Apr 06, 2022 08:42pm
@Irfan, please look at the facts
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Apr 06, 2022 08:43pm
@Irfan, wow and all those on remand and with pending charges should be allowed to run the government, what a nonsense statement you have made.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 06, 2022 08:43pm
IK: Now his turn to play, he's doing very well !
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 06, 2022 08:44pm
That's what IK is telling nation they are corrupt people.. . Elections are near, they will lose badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Apr 06, 2022 08:47pm
PML-N: After political demise, members are looking for alternative trade - showbiz!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2022 08:47pm
Meaningless exercises just like fake one in NA. Just prepare for elections, why is opposition so scared of it.
Reply Recommend 0
nobody
Apr 06, 2022 08:47pm
Placing barb wire and closing off Parliaments is PTI/IK solution to staying in power? What's that say about IK? He's gone from being a disappointment to someone who belongs in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2022 08:49pm
Ipposition want to grab power without involvement of the public, because they know the results.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2022 08:52pm
Bus load of useless people, driving into oblivion.
Reply Recommend 0
Saf
Apr 06, 2022 08:55pm
@TruthHurts, this is the plan. Do you think PTI is capable of all this. Looling at their performance so far. They are the face of selectors!
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 06, 2022 08:59pm
Joke of the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Raman
Apr 06, 2022 08:59pm
@bhaRAT©, IK has converted Pakistan into biggest laughing stock. Long live IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2022 09:01pm
Simply, corrupt tola are getting together to show their intention through 'Gunda Gurdi' and bribe. Act wisely and don't let these thugs come back in power again for the sake of your family, friends, future generations and sovereignty of our country!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Tanvir
Apr 06, 2022 09:05pm
crooked and corrupt politicians who use horse trading in swaying votes shall be responsible to bring the army again o rule for next 10 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Ra
Apr 06, 2022 09:05pm
Khan is busy making mockery of every rule in the constitution and nobody is bothered for the first time, even those who get bothered on slight pretext. Are they neutral?
Reply Recommend 0
Doost
Apr 06, 2022 09:07pm
Troublemakers at it again, their favorite pastime, try to break as Zulu did in 72. Lock the cons.
Reply Recommend 0
Safina Yaqoob
Apr 06, 2022 09:07pm
Bunch of Crooks!
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 06, 2022 09:07pm
It is laughable that Maryam thinks such a gathering has any legality, technically it qualifies as sedition against the constitution, not a good outlook given the charge of treason they are soon to face.
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Apr 06, 2022 09:08pm
@khabboo, not anymore, remember he dissolved the parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoot Mir
Apr 06, 2022 09:15pm
What a joke “the session is real”. They have got be kidding
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Apr 06, 2022 09:20pm
Governor rule coming soon in Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
zane
Apr 06, 2022 09:21pm
All the thieves were together in one bus, a golden opportunity missed to clean Pakistan of looters, LOL
Reply Recommend 0
Khany
Apr 06, 2022 09:22pm
Mariam Nawaz waving at nobody to show public she has big crowd. Lying hypocritical can do nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Moth
Apr 06, 2022 09:23pm
Good for hospitality industry. I hope hotels are not giving them halls for free.
Reply Recommend 0
BreakingPoint
Apr 06, 2022 09:23pm
PTI has matched and overtaken what PPP+PLMN did in decades merely in 3.5 years. Now it’s a choice between lesser known evil vs well known. All the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Zarir
Apr 06, 2022 09:28pm
PmIK needs to go to jail with Alvi
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 06, 2022 09:35pm
What a fake session where a liar is leading it
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Apr 06, 2022 09:36pm
Maryam the Leader of Naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Apr 06, 2022 09:37pm
They (PDM members) are talking about Article 69. Unfortunately, 69% of Pkistani cannot count up to 69.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 06, 2022 09:37pm
Why in hotel. Why don't they do it in their home. It will be best suitable for playing assembly assembly.
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Apr 06, 2022 09:41pm
SS and MN have lost sense.
Reply Recommend 0
Jazz
Apr 06, 2022 09:42pm
@Constantine, yes that's exactly true for your country india
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Apr 06, 2022 09:43pm
Stage is set for Governor rule in Punjab
Reply Recommend 0
sameer
Apr 06, 2022 09:48pm
Is this a joke ??
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 06, 2022 09:57pm
so real face of Imran Niazi Khan is out which is not surprising .. fascist, dictator, suffocate the democracy… and philosophy of if I don’t remain in power I won’t let anyone else either. It’s like you not only snatch food from someone’s plate but also breake their utensils so they cannot cook or eat food ..
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 06, 2022 10:00pm
How can Parvez Elahi still be Speaker of the PA and also candidate for Punjab CM? Isn't that unconstitutional? He is deemed to have lost his Speaker's neutral position the moment he became a partisan candidate for leadership in the provincial house. If he has automatically lost his position , then obviously this authority is now vested in the Deputy Speaker. The DS also seems to have the confidence of the majority if we go by the Opposition's strength today .
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Apr 06, 2022 10:02pm
@Hasnain Haque, the Speaker automatically ceases to hold office if he becomes a partisan candidate for the leadership of the assembly. And automatically the Deputy Speaker assumes that official authority.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulakhan
Apr 06, 2022 10:03pm
The show must go on the political arena.Never a dull moment in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Apr 06, 2022 10:09pm
What a joke, appinting cm at hotel!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Apr 06, 2022 10:12pm
So sickening to see dynastic politics again. As if Punjab Assembly is the property of Shariff dynasty.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulakhan
Apr 06, 2022 10:13pm
@Asif, Get rea! Take your blinders off and stop kidding yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 06, 2022 10:14pm
Just prepare for elections and end this drama.... these people have too much money and too much time on their hands while the country is suffering.... This is why politics should not be for Rich old bored people.
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 06, 2022 10:30pm
The opposition moves have been blunted by the govt and they can see all their money spent in bribes is going down the drain, so it is obvious that they are getting frustrated. The opposition is helpless as they do not have any public support and they know that if the elections are held then they are all going to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Apr 06, 2022 10:30pm
Why not go for election??
Reply Recommend 0
Only Truth
Apr 06, 2022 10:40pm
Disastrous and pathetic political situation
Reply Recommend 0
Daska
Apr 06, 2022 10:40pm
Why gvt is running away from voting? Whats happening in Pak is total chaos. If the ones in gvt dont want to follow law then will it be right to not follow any law by public?
Reply Recommend 0

