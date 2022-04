Australia send Pakistan in to bat in T20I

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field in the only Twenty20 International against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Dwarshuis and Cameron Green are making Twenty20 international debuts for Australia while Pakistan brought in leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Pakistan won the preceding One-Day International series 2-1 while Australia clinched the three-match Test series 1-0.

This is Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik