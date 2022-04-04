Karachi consumers in gloom as profiteering booms

KARACHI: While a political crisis looming in the country, fruit sellers remained busy in making hefty profits by charging more than double the rate of fruit on the first Ramazan.

With no official price list of fruit has been issued by the commissioner of Karachi and lack of any surveillance by government price watchdogs, retailers do not show any mercy for consumers, who are already reeling under high-cost of living triggered by soaring inflation.

The shopkeepers and fruit pushcart vendors were even seen misbehaving with consumers, who had asked for some discounts.

The rate of honeydew melon (Kharbooza) has soared to over Rs100-120 from Rs60 per kg while banana prices climbed to Rs160-180 per dozen from Rs100 dozen.

Guava price shot up to Rs200 per kg from Rs120 per kg while golden apple rate surged to Rs300 from Rs220 per kg.

With advent of Ramazan, fruit goes beyond the reach of common man

Iranian apple was selling at Rs400 per kg as against the earlier rate of Rs300 a kg.

Water melon (Tarbooz) price was spiked to Rs80 per kg from Rs50 per kg, while sapodilla (Cheeko) rate was increased from Rs100-180 per kg to Rs150-250.

Cantaloupe (Garma) rate was increased from Rs80-100 per kg to Rs100-150 per kilo.

The commissioner issued a price list of some grocery items, but hardly any retailer was hanging the list in their shop.

For instance, the official price of gram flour (besan) is fixed at Rs159 per kg, but retailers are selling it at Rs200-240 per kg.

Black gram rate has been fixed at Rs150 per kg, but it is selling at Rs180 per kg.

Good quality daalmaash is priced at Rs 250-300 per kg as against its official rate of Rs245 per kg.

The official rate of moong is Rs155kg but it is selling at Rs200-220 per kg.

Masoor is selling at Rs220-240 per kg against its controlled rate of Rs210 kg.

The prices of two varieties of white gram (Kabuli Channa) have been fixed at Rs205 and Rs240 per kg depending on the size, but they are being sold at Rs240-320 per kg.

Gram pulse (Daal Channa) is sold at Rs180-200 per kg as against its official rate of Rs163 per kg.

The rate list of Karachi commissioner has never ever proved to be effective.

Fruit retailers usually never consider the price list and always demand what they want especially during Ramazan while some rich consumers don’t bother about prices and pay what the seller demands which encourages the retailers to fleece consumers more and more.

However, many people do argue with sellers and try to bargain over the prices.

Speaking to Dawn, many fruit retailers attributed the price hike to rising wholesale prices rather than taking the blame on themselves.

Other grocery rates

On the other hand, there was no relief in rates of ghee/cooking oil, which continued to sell close to Rs500 per kg or litre despite the government’s decision on March 25 to provide a tax relief of 10 per cent on import of edible oil.

The commissioner of Karachi has fixed the live poultry bird and its meat rates at Rs235 and Rs365 per kg respectively, but retailers are not ready to follow the official rates and demanding Rs300-330 per kg for live bird and over Rs500 per kg for its meat.

Despite fixing of mutton price at Rs1,220 a kg, the market rates range between Rs1,400-1,800 per kg depending on the locality.

Onion prices have also soared to Rs50-60 per kg from Rs40 kilo.

It is seen that prices are fixed with the help of non-serious market forces especially the so-called consumer protection bodies which always ends in failure.

Besides, the commissioner also has a very limited number of officials to look after the markets in 18 towns of the city while ‘consumer bodies’ usually remain on the sidelines.

Retailers claim that the commissioner had not taken them on board over prices.

They said that the commissioner issued unrealistic prices which did not exist in any part of the city.

Giving an example, they said that high quality basmati rice was available at Rs220-250 per kg while the highest rate of basmati issued by the commissioner was fixed at Rs205 per kg, which was unfair.

Patron of Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association Anis Majeed said keeping five rupee of profit margin for wholesalers and retailers would never help in curbing profiteering.

He has demanded a realistic price fixing system.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022