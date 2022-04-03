Call for efforts to raise awareness on groundwater resources

LAHORE: The participants in an international conference on Saturday emphasised more awareness on groundwater resources.

The University of Engineering and Technology’s Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering organised the second international conference on ‘hydrology and water resources’. Participants from various countries, including Hungary, Australia, Turkey, and China, as well as Pakistan, attended the conference.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said there was a need to put the spotlight on the invisible resource, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration.

He said efforts should be made to increase awareness of the importance of water resources with an agenda for future research and action.

Dr Mohsin Hafeez (country representative, IWMI, Pakistan), Peter Kovacs (Water Director, Hungary), Dr Shahbaz Khan (Unesco), Dr Ghulam Nabi (CEWRE), Dr. Khuram Shahzad (ISP, Multan) and Dr Atiqur Rehman Tariq (Australia) highligh-ted the importance of climate resilience systems, the water-energy-food nexus, investment in groundwater and integrated water resource management.

Twenty-two technical papers were presented in three technical sessions, with the main focus on groundwater modeling, climate change, hydrological modelling and forecasting, snow and glacier impact assessment, water productivity and river regime variation.

Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering Director Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan said the efforts should continue to train water managers and researchers in the field of water resources.

The active participation included the representatives from NUST Islamabad, UET Taxila, UET Lahore, UAF Faisalabad, QCET Sahiwal, BZU Multan, University of Sialkot, UET Peshawar, Arid University Rawalpindi, HITEC Taxila, Islamic University Bahawalpur, Wapda, PEC, China Three Gorgeous University and Punjab University.

