DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

Call for efforts to raise awareness on groundwater resources

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 10:04am

LAHORE: The participants in an international conference on Saturday emphasised more awareness on groundwater resources.

The University of Engineering and Technology’s Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering organised the second international conference on ‘hydrology and water resources’. Participants from various countries, including Hungary, Australia, Turkey, and China, as well as Pakistan, attended the conference.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said there was a need to put the spotlight on the invisible resource, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration.

He said efforts should be made to increase awareness of the importance of water resources with an agenda for future research and action.

Dr Mohsin Hafeez (country representative, IWMI, Pakistan), Peter Kovacs (Water Director, Hungary), Dr Shahbaz Khan (Unesco), Dr Ghulam Nabi (CEWRE), Dr. Khuram Shahzad (ISP, Multan) and Dr Atiqur Rehman Tariq (Australia) highligh-ted the importance of climate resilience systems, the water-energy-food nexus, investment in groundwater and integrated water resource management.

Twenty-two technical papers were presented in three technical sessions, with the main focus on groundwater modeling, climate change, hydrological modelling and forecasting, snow and glacier impact assessment, water productivity and river regime variation.

Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering Director Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan said the efforts should continue to train water managers and researchers in the field of water resources.

The active participation included the representatives from NUST Islamabad, UET Taxila, UET Lahore, UAF Faisalabad, QCET Sahiwal, BZU Multan, University of Sialkot, UET Peshawar, Arid University Rawalpindi, HITEC Taxila, Islamic University Bahawalpur, Wapda, PEC, China Three Gorgeous University and Punjab University.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...