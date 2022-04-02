DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 02, 2022

Clinical Pakistan dismiss Australia for 210 in third ODI

AFPPublished April 2, 2022 - Updated April 2, 2022 08:11pm
Pakistan's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Sean Abbott during the third and final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Pakistan's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Sean Abbott during the third and final One-Day International (ODI) cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
The third and final ODI between the Pakistan and Australia begins in Lahore today. —Pakistan Cricket Board
The third and final ODI between the Pakistan and Australia begins in Lahore today. —Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan grabbed early wickets to dismiss Australia for just 210 runs on Saturday in the series-deciding third day-night international in Lahore.

Spearheads Haris Rauf (3-39), Mohammad Wasim (3-40) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-40) kept the pressure from the start as Australia were bowled out in 41.5 overs.

Alex Carey top-scored with a gritty 61-ball 56 and Sean Abbott hit a 40-ball 49 in an otherwise dismal batting show by the visitors.

The series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first match by 88 runs and Pakistan the second by six wickets.

Sent in to bat for a third successive time by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Australia lost in-form Travis Head with the first ball of the match, from Shaheen.

Out-of-form skipper Aaron Finch fell in the next over from Rauf, trapped leg-before for a second time in a row, as Australia lost both openers without a run on the board.

Rauf made it 3-6 when Marnus Labuschagne edged one to slip for Iftikhar Ahmed to take a simple catch.

Ben McDermott (36) and Marcus Stoinis (19) took the score to 59 when the latter chipped spinner Zahid Mahmood to Imamul Haq, who took a good diving catch.

McDermott, who smashed a maiden One-Day International century in the second game, was trapped leg-before by Wasim for 36 as Australia lost half their side for just 67 by the 16th over.

Carey and Cameron Green (34) added an invaluable 81 runs for the sixth wicket off 95 balls, but Wasim came for his second spell to bowl Green in the 32nd over.

Carey's resistance finally ended when he holed out to spinner Iftikhar after hitting six boundaries and a six.

Abbott, who also hit six boundaries and a six, made sure Australia got past 200 during a last-wicket stand of 44 runs before falling to Rauf.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Asif Ali.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

Umpires: Alem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK) Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...
PM’s address
Updated 01 Apr, 2022

PM’s address

It is clear the embattled prime minister hopes to turn public sympathies to his side once he goes down in parliament.
01 Apr, 2022

Who’ll rule Punjab?

WITH the government at the centre on its way out, is PTI left with any tricks at all to prevent Punjab from falling...
01 Apr, 2022

No access to justice

BY pardoning those suspected of involvement in her husband’s murder, Shireen Jokhio, in her simple but...