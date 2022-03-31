2nd ODI: Australia 163-2 at halfway mark against Pakistan

Australia were 163-2 at the end of 25 overs in the second one-day international at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday after being invited to bat first by hosts Pakistan.

Ben McDermott and Marnus Labuschagne were at the crease for the visitors at the halfway mark of their innings after opener Aaron Finch was adjudged out leg before wicket on just the third ball of the match.

Travis Head, who amassed 89 runs after his century in the series opener, was caught out by Shaheen Shah Afridi off Zahid Mehmood's ball in the 25th over.

Australia are unchanged from the side that won Tuesday's first of three matches by 88 runs.

Pakistan brought back pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has recovered from a knee injury, dropping Hasan Ali.

The final ODI will be on Saturday, also in Lahore.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)