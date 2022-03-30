3 security personnel martyred, 18 injured in attack on FC fort in KP's Tank

Three security personnel were martyred and 18 others injured in an overnight attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad said on Wednesday.

Ahmad said the injured were shifted to the district hospital where an emergency was declared while more troops had been dispatched to the area.

In a statement, the DPO said three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till today morning.

The incident comes days after four soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan in the night between March 23 and March 24.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists had tried to infiltrate Pakistan at midnight, but their attempt was foiled due to the "alertness and timely response of army troops".

"The terrorists, having failed, fled ... and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties," the statement had read.