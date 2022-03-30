DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2022

3 security personnel martyred, 18 injured in attack on FC fort in KP's Tank

Tahir KhanPublished March 30, 2022 - Updated March 30, 2022 01:17pm

Three security personnel were martyred and 18 others injured in an overnight attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad said on Wednesday.

Ahmad said the injured were shifted to the district hospital where an emergency was declared while more troops had been dispatched to the area.

In a statement, the DPO said three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till today morning.

The incident comes days after four soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan's Hassan Khel area during an exchange of fire with terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan in the night between March 23 and March 24.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists had tried to infiltrate Pakistan at midnight, but their attempt was foiled due to the "alertness and timely response of army troops".

"The terrorists, having failed, fled ... and as per intelligence reports, suffered heavy casualties," the statement had read.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Shabnam
Mar 30, 2022 01:40pm
If they are infiltrating from Afghanistan. The Taliban should be held responsible for their actions. No Afghan should enter Pakistan and the refugees are well-overstayed aliens. They should be repatriated regardless of peace or not their native land.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Mar 30, 2022 01:50pm
Results of creating TTP
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 30, 2022 01:56pm
What a grave, grisly, gruesome, ghastly, grim, gross, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 30, 2022 02:02pm
... The Afghan Taliban have impowered and imboldened the Pakistan Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Mar 30, 2022 02:06pm
High time Govt. shud ask Talibaans to root out these elements from their soil else take action itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:16pm
Three security personnel were martyred and 18 others injured in an overnight attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad said on Wednesday. Now couple this with the ' threat letter' and it is all clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:17pm
@Mr right , Results of creating TTP By India, the sponsor.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:17pm
In a statement, the DPO said three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till today morning. Our brave soldiers, salute to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 30, 2022 02:18pm
In a statement, the DPO said three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday night and continued till today morning. Enough to give lead to hideouts and elimination of the rest.
Reply Recommend 0

