DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

Head century lifts Australia to 313-7 in first ODI

AFPPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 08:28pm
Australia's Travis Head (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first One-Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Australia's Travis Head (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first One-Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against an understrength Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday. — Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against an understrength Australia in the first one-day international on Tuesday. — Pakistan Cricket Board

Opener Travis Head staged a remarkable return to one-day cricket with a fiery century on Tuesday to guide Australia to 313-7 in the opening day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore.

Head knocked a 72-ball 101 — his second One-Day International (ODI) hundred — while Ben McDermott hit a career-best 55 from 70 balls after Australia were sent in to bat by Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Head, playing his first ODI since November 2018, cracked 12 boundaries and three sixes and put on 110 for the opening wicket with skipper Aaron Finch who made 23.

Head took a single off spinner Iftikhar Ahmed to reach three figures off 70 balls, the fastest ODI century by an Australian against Pakistan.

He beat David Warner's record of 78 balls in Adelaide in 2017.

With the score at 209-2 in the 33rd over, Pakistan pulled back with three wickets for just 21 runs in the space of 39 balls, dismissing McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Alex Carey (four).

Cameron Green (40 not out), Marcus Stoinis (26) and Sean Abbott (14) helped Australia score 50 in the last five overs and get past 300-mark.

Green hit three boundaries and a six in his 30-ball knock.

For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf took 2-44 and debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood finished with 2-59.

Australia, already missing key players such as Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for multiple reasons, were further depleted after spinner Ashton Agar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The remaining two matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Lahore.

Lineups

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JackJones
Mar 29, 2022 06:06pm
Please take out Hasan Ali, he is way overrated and a dead weight for Pakistan. Send him back to domestic and then try to make his way back to the Pakistan cricket Team.
Reply Recommend 0
LostMinds
Mar 29, 2022 06:06pm
Hassan Ali is a weak link in Pak team. Babar Azam is persisting with him due to their friendship. But it's hurting Pak bowling performance. He needs time in the domestic circuit and then come back. Since T20, he has not performed at all.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...
The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...