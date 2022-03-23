DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in rib

AgenciesPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 10:59am
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in their BNP Paribas Open semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.—Reuters/File
Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in their BNP Paribas Open semi-final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.—Reuters/File

MADRID: Rafael Nadal has suffered a stress fracture in his rib and will be out for up to six weeks, putting in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months.

Nadal, the winner of 21 Grand Slam singles titles, complained of a chest issue during his run to the final of the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, California last week.

Upon his arrival in Spain on Tuesday, Nadal visited his medical team in Barcelona for tests which revealed “a stress fracture of the third left costal arch”.

“This is not good news and I did not expect this,” Nadal wrote on Twitter. “I’m disappointed and sad because after a good start to the season I was coming to a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results.

“I have always had that spirit of fighting and ....I will... work hard [for] my recovery.”

Nadal’s injury occurred during his three-set semi-final victory over teenaged compatriot Carlos Alcaraz but he still played the final in which he went down to American Taylor Fritz — his first loss in the season after 20 consecutive wins.

His doctor said that the 35-year-old will be out of action for “four to six weeks”, ruling him out of next month’s Monte Carlo Masters and putting doubts over his participation in the ATP 1000 events in Madrid and Rome in May.

The French Open, the year’s second major at Roland Garros where Nadal has won a record 13 titles, is scheduled to start from May 22.

Nadal started the 2022 season unprepared and with uncertainty looming over him due to a foot problem that forced him to miss a chunk of the 2021 season including Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open.

After suffering a bout of Covid-19 before arriving in Melbourne in January, Nadal said he had even considered retiring when the foot problem that has troubled him throughout his career resurfaced last year.

But that did not stop the left-hander from winning three consecutive titles in 2022, including the Australian Open that helped him to increase his major haul to 21 and take sole ownership of the men’s record he had previously shared with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...