Today's Paper | March 22, 2022

Pakistan dismiss Australia for 391 in third Test

AFP | ReutersPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 02:35pm
Australia's Cameron Green is bowled out off Pakistan's Naseem Shah (not pictured) during the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah (2R) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Australia's Cameron Green (not pictured) during the second day of the third Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. — AFP
Australia were bowled out for 391 in their first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Resuming at 232-5, Australia added 159 runs with Usman Khawaja top-scoring for his side with 91 while Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Alex Carey also made half-centuries.

For Pakistan, the pace duo of Naseem Shah (4-58) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-79) were the main wicket-takers.

Earlier, Carey and Green each hit solid half centuries to take Australia to 320-5 at lunch.

At the start of play, Pakistan would have felt they could make early inroads with the second ball only five overs old.

But Australia, who resumed at 232-5, took advantage of a placid Gaddafi Stadium pitch to bat through 28 overs unscathed.

The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi both ended in draws where the bat dominated the ball.

With the Lahore pitch becoming benign, the final Test could be heading for the same fate, though Pakistan thought they had removed Carey for 27 when umpire Aleem Dar gave him out caught behind off fast bowler Hasan Ali.

But the Australian reviewed straight away and technology showed that Carey had missed the ball, which also had not carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Carey took full advantage of his reprieve by smashing spinner Sajid Khan for two of his five boundaries in all before completing his third Test fifty with a single.

Green was as stubborn as he reached his fourth Test half-century off 177 balls with five fours.

The Pakistan pace duo of Naseem Shah (2-45) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-56) were the most successful home bowlers.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

The match in Lahore marks the return of Test cricket to the provincial capital of Punjab for the first time since a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus caused Pakistan to have to play their home matches abroad for a decade, mainly in the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 22, 2022 03:26pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0

