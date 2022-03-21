DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan make early inroads after Australia win toss, bat in series-deciding third Test

AFP | Dawn.comPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 11:41am
Pakistan and Australia skippers Babar Azam (L) and Pat Cummins (R) are seen at the toss. — Picture vis PCB/Twitter
Australia lost two early wickets after captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the series-deciding third and final Test against Pakistan at Lahore on Monday.

The visitors kept the same team that drew the second Test in Karachi last week, while Pakistan brought in fast bowler Naseem Shah in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan made early inroads after pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne for 7 and naught, respectively, leaving Australia at 32-2 after the first hour of play.

The three-Test series is deadlocked at 0-0 after the first Test in Rawalpindi also ended in a draw.

The Test is the first to take place in Lahore since the 2009 fatal terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus that forced Pakistan to play their home matches abroad, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to play in the country because of security fears.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Ahsan Raza (PAK) TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

PakvAus2022
Sport

