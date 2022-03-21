8,000 police officials to ensure security during cricket matches

LAHORE: Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said police will ensure foolproof security during the Pakistan-Australia cricket series like they have been doing in the past.

“We are ready to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players, as well as spectators, during the series,” he said, adding the security plan was more elaborate than that of previous matches.

Pakistan and Australia will play one test match, three one-day international matches and one T-20 match in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from March 21 to April 5.

According to the security plan, more than 8,000 police officials, including SPs, SDPOs, SHOs from Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force, will perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches.

Australian players and officials have been given the status of state guests, according to the government directions.

The CCPO said close circuit TV cameras around the stadium and parking areas had been made fully operational to ensure strict vigilance during the cricket series.

He said efforts would be made to ensure that the routine activities of the people, especially of traders and businessmen, were least disturbed during the matches.

He said ‘zero route’ would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during their movement from the residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

He said four-layer security would be ensured at the stadium and spectators would only be allowed to enter after a thorough checking process. The Covid-19 protocols would also be followed, he added.

Dev said round-the-clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movement of players had been ensured through CCTV cameras, while snipers would be deployed on the rooftops of buildings during the matches.

He said search and sweep operations were also being conducted on a daily basis in the city, particularly around the stadium and in designated areas.

The CCPO directed the officers concerned to coordinate with related departments, including the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), district administration and law enforcement agencies to successfully implement the security plan.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022