PM Imran’s Kurram visit cancelled due to bad weather

KURRAM: Bad weather hampered the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kurram tribal district on Friday, where he was to address a public gathering in connection with the local body elections.

Arrangements were made at the sports complex in Parachinar where a large number of workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had gathered to listen to the PM’s speech.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior leaders of the party were also scheduled to accompany the PM.

People were waiting at the sports complex when it was announced that the visit had been cancelled due to bad weather.

In the meantime, heavy rain coupled with hailstones started to lash the region, forcing the people to disperse.

APP adds from Islamabad that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a video message, extended his apologies to the people of Kurram for not being unable to fly there to address the public meeting due to bad weather. He, however, urged the people to fully participate in the local body elections.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2022