Today's Paper | March 19, 2022

PM Imran’s Kurram visit cancelled due to bad weather

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 19, 2022 - Updated March 19, 2022 12:12pm

KURRAM: Bad weather hampered the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kurram tribal district on Friday, where he was to address a public gathering in connection with the local body elections.

Arrangements were made at the sports complex in Parachinar where a large number of workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had gathered to listen to the PM’s speech.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior leaders of the party were also scheduled to accompany the PM.

People were waiting at the sports complex when it was announced that the visit had been cancelled due to bad weather.

In the meantime, heavy rain coupled with hailstones started to lash the region, forcing the people to disperse.

APP adds from Islamabad that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a video message, extended his apologies to the people of Kurram for not being unable to fly there to address the public meeting due to bad weather. He, however, urged the people to fully participate in the local body elections.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2022

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Mar 19, 2022 12:26pm
Sure. people believe you.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 19, 2022 12:31pm
Cancelled due to weather or due to trouble from opposition?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Mar 19, 2022 12:31pm
Niyazi still wants to enjoy his power
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 19, 2022 12:44pm
Cancelled due to bad weather or, last hiccups?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Mar 19, 2022 01:16pm
Not good to visit places when house is in turmoil.
Reply Recommend 0

