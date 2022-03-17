Small account holders permitted to invest in risk-free govt securities

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed the account holders of the microfina­nce banks to invest in risk-free high yielding government securities.

The central bank on Wednesday said this measure was taken to provide greater investment opportunities to the public in line with the objective of diversifying funding for this exclusive avenue.

According to the SBP circular, Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been permitted to offer Investor Portfolio of Securities (IPS) accounts to their customers.

Also, MFB account holders have been allowed to open IPS accounts with any scheduled bank to invest in government securities.

Bankers said it is a major initiative as it will also help the government to raise more liquidity from markets since it is restricted under the IMF conditions to borrow money from the central bank.

The government has been borrowing from scheduled banks and corporate sector through the auction of T-bills and Pakistan Invest­ment Bonds but raising large liquidity could cause a shortage in the banking system which hurts lending to trade and industries.

In order to invest in government securities, individuals and retail investors need to open an IPS account to hold, sell and purchase these securities. Previously, only individuals and entities having a PKR denominated account with scheduled banks could open IPS accounts.

“The main attraction for investment in government securities is their secure nature and attractive profits, which are generally higher than the ones offered by banks on saving accounts,” said the SBP.

The new measures allow two options for both regular and branchless banking (BB) account holders of MFBs. Under the first option, account holders can open IPS accounts with their MFB to use their funds for the sale and purchase of government securities.

In the second option, the account holders can open IPS accounts with any scheduled bank to invest in government securities.

‘Both options allow account holders of MFBs to use amounts available in their accounts or BB/wallet for the investment,” said the SBP.

“The recent issuance of Customers’ Digital Onboarding Framework by SBP will further simplify and facilitate the process of IPS account opening, under which banks and MFBs have been allowed to share customers’ KYC (Know Your Customer) related information with any SBP and SECP regulated entity in compliance with applicable laws and regulations after obtaining customer’s consent,” said the SBP.

These measures would also pave the way for the development of systems to facilitate end-to-end investments in government securities in a completely digital manner, it added.

The SBP is confident that new measures will further promote a culture of savings as it allows a more convenient avenue for channelising small investments in government securities, said the SBP.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2022