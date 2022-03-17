Zaheer Abbas lauds Babar, Rizwan for fighting draw in second Test against Australia

LAHORE: Former batting maestro Zaheer Abbas has hailed the sterling batting performances displayed by captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan, which helped Pakistan draw the second Test against Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

“Pakistan saved the Test due to the brilliant batting display of both [Babar and Rizwan] and also opener Abdullah Shafique, who gave a good stand to Babar at a time when it mattered most,” said Zaheer, who was inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame during the Karachi Test.

“The Australian bowlers continued their struggle till the very last moment and at one stage when the seventh Pakistan wicket fell, the Test could have gone to the tourists. “But again Rizwan stood tall and defied all the bowlers,” he said.

“Babar’s innings as captain was vital because it came when the team needed a big score from two or three top batters so I would give it top rating,” he said.

Zaheed continued, “Australia’s spin attack is not that dangerous on Asian pitches where [host team’s] batters have good knowledge on how to face spinners.”

About the third Test of the series to be played in Lahore, Zaheer said it looks certain that the hosts would again not prepare a fast pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium, noting it never prepared such tracks in the past on many occasions even when Pakistan possessed a strong pace attack.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2022