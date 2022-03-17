Three held for looting, harassing women in DHA, Clifton

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of muggers allegedly involved in looting jewelleries from women and harassing them in Defence and Clifton.

Speaking at a press conference, South SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that the held suspects had committed over 100 crimes in the city’s upscale areas during the last two years.

He also showed footage where the suspects were seen snatching jewelleries from women at gunpoint either outside their homes or while travelling in their vehicles in DHA and Clifton.

He named the suspects as ringleaders Jibran, Anis and Waqas and said that they were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

They committed three to four robberies in a week, he said, adding that stern legal action would be taken against the jewellers who purchased snatched gold ornaments from them.

“The ringleader had also lived in South Africa and was arrested twice in the past,” he said, adding that his political affiliation was being looked into.

The SSP conceded that the gang had created a sense of fear and insecurity among women.

Meanwhile, SSP-Investigation Dr Farrukh Raza said that the members of a gang who wore police caps and involved in looting citizens at Seaview had been identified. The main suspect lived in a rented bungalow in Defence.

However, he fled the province, he said, adding that the gang looted people by posing themselves as policemen.

