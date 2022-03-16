DAWN.COM Logo

Babar's best keeps sloppy Australia at bay on Day 5 of Karachi Test

AFPPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 03:33pm
Babar Azam bats on the fifth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — AP
Australia's Pat Cummins (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (not pictured) during the fifth and last day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. — AFP
Skipper Babar Azam survived dropped catches off successive balls from Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson Wednesday to keep Pakistan in with a chance of a fighting draw on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Karachi.

Set a daunting 506-run target, Pakistan were 310-4 at tea, with Azam on a career-best 168 and Mohammad Rizwan 14, defying the Australian attack for a stubborn 33-run fifth-wicket stand.

The home team need another 196 runs for an unlikely win, or bat out a maximum of 36 overs for a hard-fought draw, as the Test headed for a nervy finale.

Mitchell Starc's reverse swing had tormented Pakistan in the first innings and the left-arm quick resumed Australia's efforts to end the Babar-Abdullah stand.

No team has ever scored more than 418 in the fourth innings to win a Test, while Pakistan's highest successful chase was 377 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015.

Australia dismissed Abdullah Shafique (96) and Fawad Alam (nine) in the first two sessions and could have had Azam on 161, but first Travis Head and then Marnus Labuschagne dropped sharp catches off Swepson.

Azam also survived a confident leg-before appeal against spinner Nathan Lyon when on 157, but it turned out to be umpire Aleem Dar's call on review.

Azam has so far batted for 507 minutes and hit 18 boundaries, improving on the 143 he scored against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi two years ago.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins struck eight minutes before lunch to end an epic third-wicket stand of 228 between Shafique and Azam with the score on 249.

Shafique, who hit 136 not out in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, drove Cummins for a boundary to reach 96.

But in his next over the Australian fast bowler drew the right-hander into another drive which this time found the edge.

Steve Smith held a sharp catch in the slips, making amends for dropping the same batsman, on 20, from a more straightforward chance at slip off Cummins the day before.

Cummins, who has figures of 2-56, then forced an edge off Fawad Alam to raise hopes of a victory, before the Azam-Rizwan stand halted the tourists' progress.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

The third and final Test starts in Lahore on Monday.

Cricket, PakvAus2022
Sport

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2022 01:17pm
Well played green shirts. You have a unique, distinguished and historic opportunity of repeating history of 1994 at the same world famous and historic National Stadium in Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan wherein, chasing the same score of 314 runs in 90 overs on the last day of the test match, your predecessors won the test match in a nail-biting finish against Australia by one wicket.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Mar 16, 2022 01:23pm
It is going to be a good match of cricket if Babar Azam is there till end.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Mar 16, 2022 01:26pm
Babar Azam cannot but Quaid-e-Azam can save Pakistan from defeat- Salim Malik would like to try his old trick which failed last time. Should we give him a chance?
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Mar 16, 2022 02:15pm
If Babar can see this through to draw, this will be his coming of age in test cricket.
Reply Recommend 0

