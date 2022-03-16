DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2022

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian TV show

APPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 09:52am
A Woman watches the dissenting employee of Russian Channel One holding up a poster which reads “No War” and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.—AFP
A Woman watches the dissenting employee of Russian Channel One holding up a poster which reads “No War” and condemning Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.—AFP

MOSCOW: A live evening news programme on Russia’s state television channel was interrupted on Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

The moment was a risky protest in a country where independent media has been blocked or shuttered and it has become illegal to contradict the government’s narrative of the war.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with no war scrawled in English across the top, with a message in Russian below calling on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

Within seconds, the news programme cut away to another scene.

Russia’s state TV regularly amplifies the government line that says troops entered Ukraine to save people from neo-Nazis and to defend Russians from a country that was preparing to attack. The invasion of Ukraine is being characterised in Russia as a special military operation.”

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Ovsyannikova spoke out against the war in a video on OVD-Info’s website.

What is going on now is a crime, she said. Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.

Speaking in a video address early Tuesday, Ukr­a­ine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ovsyan­nikova.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unwise positions
Updated 16 Mar, 2022

Unwise positions

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Husain is right in advising both the government and opposition to call off their rallies.
16 Mar, 2022

Women’s cricket

THE start wasn’t ideal: a 107-run thumping by India in their Women’s World Cup opener, followed by a ...
16 Mar, 2022

Gutting CPLC

THERE is a dark cloud over the future of policing in Pakistan’s largest city. A one-of-its-kind initiative born ...
Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...