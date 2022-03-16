DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2022

Aussie women outclass West Indies to stay unbeaten at World Cup

AFPPublished March 16, 2022 - Updated March 16, 2022 10:57am
Chedean Nation of West Indies is clean bowled by Australian off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner as wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy reacts during their Women’s World Cup match at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday.—AFP
Chedean Nation of West Indies is clean bowled by Australian off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner as wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy reacts during their Women’s World Cup match at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday.—AFP

WELLINGTON: Aust­ralia routed the West Indies by seven wickets in Wellington on Tuesday to maintain their perfect record at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The tournament’s red-hot favourites produced another ruthless display to race to a 4-0 winning record at the ODI showcase, highlighted by an unbeaten 83 from Rachael Haynes.

The win puts the six-time champions at the top of the standings with a healthy run-rate, virtually guaranteeing a semi-final spot.

The West Indies have won two of their four matches and remain in with a chance of making the top four in the round-robin standings.

The West Indies won the toss and elected to bat but were stunned when Ellyse Perry took two wickets in successive balls to leave them at 4-2.

“Early wickets up front made a difference in the game that really out us in front and put them under pressure,” Australian captain Meg Lanning said.

Perry clean bowled Hayley Matthews for duck then coaxed an edge off the first ball faced by Kycia Knight.

It could have been worse but Deandra Dottin and Staphanie Taylor were both given reprieves by the third umpire.

West Indies skipper Taylor made the most of her chance by battling on to 50 but could not find any support with Shemaine Campbelle the next highest score on 20.

Perry finished on 3-22 and Ashleigh Gardner took 3-25 as the West Indies were skittled for 131 in 45.5 overs.

The paltry total was never going to be enough against the strongest batting line-up in women’s cricket, but the West Indies did well to make Australia work for 30.2 overs to reach the 132-run target.

Taylor said the West Indies needed a total of about 250 to defend but she was heartened by a solid bowling display and optimistic about her side’s chances of advancing.

“We still have three more (pool) games to go, that’s a lot of cricket,” she said.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board and regroup.”

Summarised scores:

Australia beat West Indies by seven wickets.

WEST INDIES 131 in 45.5 overs (S. Taylor 50, S. Campbelle 20; E. Perry 3-22, A. Gardner 3-25); AUSTRALIA 132-3 in 30.2 overs (R. Haynes 83 not out, B. Mooney 28 not out).

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unwise positions
Updated 16 Mar, 2022

Unwise positions

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Husain is right in advising both the government and opposition to call off their rallies.
16 Mar, 2022

Women’s cricket

THE start wasn’t ideal: a 107-run thumping by India in their Women’s World Cup opener, followed by a ...
16 Mar, 2022

Gutting CPLC

THERE is a dark cloud over the future of policing in Pakistan’s largest city. A one-of-its-kind initiative born ...
Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...