Pakistan lose two scalps in record chase as Australia sense victory in Karachi Test

Australia set Pakistan a record fourth innings target of 506 on Tuesday and then reduced the home side to 21 for two after lunch on day four to be on course for a comprehensive victory in the second Test in Karachi.

Struggling to stay afloat in the contest since conceding a mammoth first innings lead of 408, Pakistan will need to play out of their skin just to take the match into its final day on Wednesday.

Opener Abdullah Shafique was batting on 14 at the lunch break with Azhar Ali on three. However, Ali could add just three more runs before being adjudged leg before wicket while ducking to a ball that did not rise as much as he expected.

Replays showed the ball had clipped his gloves, with ultra edge depicting a slight spike as it passed his hands. However, the veteran batter did not review the decision.

Earlier, Australia batted 25 minutes on Tuesday before declaring their second innings on 97-2, challenging Pakistan to pull off the greatest fourth innings chase in Test cricket's history.

Marnus Labuschagne fell for 44, while his Islamabad-born teammate Usman Khawaja followed his first innings 160 with an unbeaten 44.

After four maiden overs of pace bowling against Pakistan, Australia captain Pat Cummins deployed spin from both ends and was rewarded almost immediately.

Nathan Lyon caught opener Imamul Haq plumb in front of the wicket for one in his first over. Imam also blew a review trying to get the decision overturned.

Australia had stifled Pakistan, bowling 11 maiden overs and not conceding a boundary in the first 21 overs.

Their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years includes three Tests, an equal number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.