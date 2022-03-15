DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique lead Pakistan fightback in second Test against Australia

ReutersPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 03:41pm
Babar Azam (C) and Abdullah Shafique (L) run between the wickets during the fourth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. — AP
Babar Azam (C) and Abdullah Shafique (L) run between the wickets during the fourth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. — AP

Opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam kept Australia at bay as they guided Pakistan to 104-2 at tea on the fourth day of the second Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Set a daunting 506-run target, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (one) and Azhar Ali (six) before Shafique and Azam led the fightback during their unbroken 83-run stand for the third wicket.

At the tea break Shafique was unbeaten on 44 and Azam 47. The hosts needed another 402 runs for an improbable win or to bat out the remaining four sessions for a fighting draw.

No team has ever chased more than the 418-7 that West Indies did against Australia at Antigua in 2003 while Pakistan's highest successful chase is a 377-run target against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015.

Australia, resuming their second innings at 81-1, had batted for just 26 minutes at the start of play to add 16 runs before declaring on 97-2.

The visitors scored 556-9 declared in their first innings then dismissed Pakistan for 148.

The home team had hoped Azhar would anchor the second innings but the senior batsman fell in a comical way, bowled lbw by Cameron Green when trying to evade a short-pitched delivery.

Azhar chose not to review as he trudged off but was left to regret it as television replays showed he had gloved the ball.

Australia could have had Shafique on 20 but the experienced Steve Smith spilled a straightforward catch in the slip off pacer Pat Cummins, much to the disappointment of his team-mates.

Shafique has so far hit three boundaries and a six while Azam's knock has included seven boundaries.

Earlier, Haq and Shafique were all caution as it took them until the fifth over to score the first run, before off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck.

The in-form Haq, who scored a hundred in each innings of the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, was trapped lbw for one as he failed to connect with a sliding delivery.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne was bowled off a sharp Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery for 44 to prompt skipper Cummins to call the innings to a close with first-innings century-maker Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, remaining 44 not out.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country because of security fears.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 15, 2022 01:44pm
An uphill task for the green shirts to save the ongoing second test match against the visiting Australian cricket team at the world famous and historic National Stadium in Karachi, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Dino
Mar 15, 2022 01:49pm
Pakistan needs a brainy captain!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 15, 2022 02:37pm
Once again, irresponsible cricket played by our batters and bowlers. Be prepared for a defeat by a large margin!
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Mar 15, 2022 02:49pm
Well, PCB should have ignored criticism and opted for a Pindi like wicket.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Winning to lose

Winning to lose

Arifa Noor
This crisis will achieve little beyond discrediting the politicians — if it hasn’t already done so.

Editorial

Faulty narrative
Updated 15 Mar, 2022

Faulty narrative

Cabinet ministers have been peddling a strange logic that the NA speaker can disqualify members even before they vote.
15 Mar, 2022

SBP’s unclear signal

’TIS the season of keeping your options open. While it is easy to appreciate the reasons that are preventing the...
15 Mar, 2022

Saudi executions

THE execution of 81 men by Saudi authorities on Saturday — the largest single-day execution in the kingdom’s...
Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...