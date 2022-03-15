Faisalabad boy commits suicide over reprimand for using cell phone

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy committed suicide after his father stopped him from using cell phone and disposed the device of here on Monday at Faisalabad’s Gulfishan Colony located on Jhang Road.

Rescue 1122 said 16-year-old Ibrahim confined himself to a room of his house and shot himself dead after his father Ali Akbar stopped him from using cell phone and disposed the device of.

ACCIDENT: At least a dozen passengers were injured when a bus overturned on Monday at Drummanwala Morr on Sheikhupura Road in Faisalabad.

Ten of them identified as Ehsan (35), Fauzia (28), Shaheen (42), Laiba (17), Babar (60), Shamim (50), Qaiser (10), Safia (47), Aneela (38) and Arif (60) suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Allied hospital. Two others were given first aid.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed and three others injured after two bikes collided with a wall of the roundabout at FIEDMIC area near police check-post on Monday. The deceased biker was identified as Ali Haider (25) and Zeeshan (28), Ali Aslam (26) and Shoaib (31) were shifted to Allied hospital.

SPRING FESTIVAL: A 15-day spring festival began on Monday at University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Organised by UAF estate management department, the event was inaugurated by VC Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

UAF spokesperson Dr Jalal Arif told reporters that the festival featured an exhibition, fancy birds show, food and nutrition mela, sports gala, dog show, greyhound race, kabaddi, sheep and goat show, tent pegging, book fair and Lyallpur art and literature festival.

TOURNAMENT: The 14th All Pakistan annual Javed Iqbal memorial bull cart race tournament concluded at Pirmahal on Monday.

A large number of spectators from all over the country enjoyed the final race competitions while 120 couples of bulls were brought to the tournament from different districts.

Prizes were distributed among winner bull owners by former provincial minister for counter terrorism PML-N MPA retired Col Sardar Ayub Khan, ex-PPP MPA Chaudhry Noor Ahmad Mahi and ex-Pirmahal municipal committee chairman Khalid Sardar.

