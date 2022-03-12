Australia bat against Pakistan in second Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja opened the match for the visitors. At the end of 20 overs, Australia were 91 for one after Warner was caught out off Faheem Ashraf's ball in the 18th over.

The visitors dropped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the first Test lineup and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin attack.

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf — who both missed the first Test due to injuries — replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

“Mitch has been around the squad for many years now. We're pumped for him,” Cummins said at the toss.

“Looks like a really good wicket...Our job now is to bat big.”

“It's a typical Karachi pitch, later on it will help the spinners,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

The first Test ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Additional input from Reuters.