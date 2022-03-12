Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2022

Australia bat against Pakistan in second Test

AFPPublished March 12, 2022 - Updated March 12, 2022 11:46am
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, bumps his fist with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins after the coin toss on the 1st day of second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AP
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, bumps his fist with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins after the coin toss on the 1st day of second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. — AP

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja opened the match for the visitors. At the end of 20 overs, Australia were 91 for one after Warner was caught out off Faheem Ashraf's ball in the 18th over.

The visitors dropped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the first Test lineup and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin attack.

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf — who both missed the first Test due to injuries — replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

“Mitch has been around the squad for many years now. We're pumped for him,” Cummins said at the toss.

“Looks like a really good wicket...Our job now is to bat big.”

“It's a typical Karachi pitch, later on it will help the spinners,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

The first Test ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Additional input from Reuters.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
imraanCON
Mar 12, 2022 11:52am
Good luck Australia.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 Mar, 2022

Fighting outside parliament

DEMOCRACY is noisy — and that’s the beauty of it. However, it can get messy when those in power start using the...
12 Mar, 2022

Risky relief

IN promising generous fuel and electricity subsidies as the spectre of a possible ouster raises its head, Prime...
12 Mar, 2022

Scourge of trafficking

A RECENTLY published HRCP report has shed light on the alarming practice of human trafficking in the country. The...
Acrimony worsens
Updated 11 Mar, 2022

Acrimony worsens

THE vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan has unleashed a fresh wave of political instability in...
11 Mar, 2022

Nuanced approach

IN a country that has suffered years of terrorist mayhem, a weary public tends to see most violent crimes as falling...
11 Mar, 2022

The 100m milestone

THERE is scarcely a national challenge that cannot be overcome with consensus and strong political will. The federal...