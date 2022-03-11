Money laundering case: Lahore court dismisses FIA plea for day-to-day hearing

LAHORE: A special court (Central-I) on Thursday turned down a request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking day-to-day hearing of the money laundering case against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Dismissing the application of the FIA, Presiding Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan observed that the delay in the proceedings and framing of charge on the suspects could not be attributed to the defence.

In his written order, the judge noted that the prosecution filed its report (challan) under section 173 of CrPC on Jan 25, 2022, more than one year after the registration of an FIR against the suspects.

The judge said the prosecution had not supplied necessary documents to the defence, including copies of the statements of 24 officials of different banks.

“So, prima facie, the delay in framing of charge cannot be attributed to the defence,” the judge added.

He observed that over 350 cases were pending before the court whereas the challan was filed in the instant case on Jan 25 and the court without wasting any time as per procedure summoned the suspects and on their appearance delivered the copies of the documents, but the prosecution had not yet provided complete copies of the documents as required under the law due to which charge could not be framed.

The judge further observed that the Pakistan Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 1958 provided speedy trial but there was no provision in it for a day-to-day hearing of a trial.

“Hence, in the given circumstances, I see no reason to pass an order for day-to-day trial in this case. Anyhow, this court will try its best to conduct trial on a priority basis,” the judge said dismissing the FIA’s application.

Separately, the judge directed the prosecution to supply copies of the statements of the bank officials to the defence.

Earlier, Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court.

The court also extended pre-arrest bail of the duo till March 25 when the suspects are likely to be indicted if the defence is provided all required documents.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 – financial fraud, impersonation and forgery – of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct – of the Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding in the United Kingdom.

The challan submitted by the FIA comprises 66 pages along with seven additional volumes comprising 4,370 pages of documentary evidence.

The FIA nominated Shehbaz and his sons — Hamza and Suleman — as the principal accused in the case.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2022