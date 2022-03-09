Dawn Logo

Fawad urges NA speaker to convene assembly session 'immediately' to end political uncertainty

Dawn.comPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 06:53pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry (L) and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar (R) address a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday called upon the speaker of the National Assembly to convene a session of the lower house "as soon as possible" in order to "wrap up" the opposition's no-confidence motion against the prime minister, adding that the country was not in a position to afford political chaos for a long time.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry claimed that the PTI had the support of at least 184 lawmakers in the National Assembly — sufficient to doom the opposition's motion.

"I challenge the opposition to bring the motion to House if they have 172 numbers," the minister said as he addressed a press conference alongside Energy Minister Hammad Azhar in Islamabad.

He said the government would not hold any talks with the opposition, adding that "we tried to talk to them on electoral reforms and other matters of public interest but they did not respond to us".

Chaudhry said the fading popularity of the PPP and the PML-N, the two main opposition parties, due to their corruption would result in their downfall.

Meanwhile, Azhar said the opposition was not able to tolerate the economic feats of the PTI government. "Despite all the crisis, Pakistan is progressing and we are being seen as a model for development."

He said Pakistan's current growth rate stood at 5.5pc even amid "all the challenges at hand".

The energy minister said the political commotion being caused by the opposition was also an attack on the economy, adding "the opposition is also trying to shake the confidence of investors who are quite optimistic about Pakistan's future."

He maintained that PM Imran would emerge even stronger in the next two weeks, insisting that he "enjoys complete support of people".

Comments (8)
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2022 06:38pm
If you are a true "khilari" of Kaptaan, you always play on the front foot. You fear nothing.
Punjabi Chronicles
Mar 09, 2022 06:43pm
It’s speaker discretion.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2022 06:44pm
He is 100 percent right.
Curious Crow
Mar 09, 2022 06:45pm
He is worried that with each passing day some more will move over
Super Dehati
Mar 09, 2022 06:48pm
Imran is too confident. Possibly been assured from the Thanos of Pakistan.
Majid Ali
Mar 09, 2022 06:56pm
Imran Khan and his cabinet is worried about the success of no-confidence motion.PPP and PDM is likely to succeed motion this time.
Justice
Mar 09, 2022 06:59pm
Fawad clearly looks very worried. He knows the outcome of no-confidence motion in advance.
anonymous
Mar 09, 2022 07:05pm
Agreed, but who is stopping the speaker?
