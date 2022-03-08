Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

With govt on edge, opposition bigwigs to hold a press conference shortly

Dawn.comPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 04:38pm
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L), PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (C) and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari (R) meet at Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L), PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (C) and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari (R) meet at Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari are going to hold an important joint press conference shortly to announce "decisions" regarding the no-confidence motion against the government.

The presser is expected at 4:30pm and comes shortly after the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the PPP's anti-government march reached Islamabad on Tuesday, where party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari addressed the participants in the capital's Rawat area.

An update on the PPP's Twitter said the protesters were starting their march from the spot. The PPP plans to reach D-Chowk today.

Speaking to the participants, Zardari said "the time is here to send Imran Khan home".

"We will remove the impure Khan and bring a sharif (pure) person; we will relieve people of pain," said Zardari.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...