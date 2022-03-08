With govt on edge, opposition bigwigs to hold a press conference shortly

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari are going to hold an important joint press conference shortly to announce "decisions" regarding the no-confidence motion against the government.

The presser is expected at 4:30pm and comes shortly after the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the PPP's anti-government march reached Islamabad on Tuesday, where party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari addressed the participants in the capital's Rawat area.

An update on the PPP's Twitter said the protesters were starting their march from the spot. The PPP plans to reach D-Chowk today.

Speaking to the participants, Zardari said "the time is here to send Imran Khan home".

"We will remove the impure Khan and bring a sharif (pure) person; we will relieve people of pain," said Zardari.

More to follow