Opposition bigwigs hold press conference after submitting no-trust move

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari are holding an important joint press conference in Islamabad to announce "decisions" regarding the no-confidence motion against the government.

Shehbaz kicked off the press conference by explaining the need for the no-confidence motion against the government. "What has been done to this country's economy [...] there is no other example of such destruction in Pakistan's history," he said, adding that the rise in inflation was the biggest concern.

He also lamented foreign policy failures, regretting the fact that "friends" that had supported the country during tough times were angered. "What type of foreign policy is it to upset China," he asked, pointing towards criticism and "baseless allegations" against Chinese funded development projects.

He also lashed out at PM Imran's assertion that "foreign hands" were behind the opposition's no-confidence motion, pointing towards rising inflation and the economic crisis. "I believe no accusation can be more foolish and baseless [than this]."

The PML-N president said that the opposition had taken the step after making an informed decision. "The motion has been submitted to the NA speaker," he said, adding that it was a matter of "national interest".

He said that opposition lawmakers held meetings for several weeks and had decided that the "people would not forgive them" if they had delayed it further.

Rehman also regretted the state of affairs over the past three-and-a-half years, reiterating that the 2018 election was "stolen and rigged". He also lashed out at the PTI government for weakening the country's economy.

"We have submitted the no-confidence motion in the NA secretariat. Their days are numbered," he exclaimed, adding that the government "deceived" the nation.

Rehman also castigated the premier for "threatening and cursing" at opposition leaders during a recent public gathering.

He continued that the opposition did not have an "enmity" with anyone and only had a difference of opinion which should be discussed in a "political and democratic" manner.

"We are standing with the country, the Constitution and with democracy. We want to make Pakistan stable. We have no enmity with any institution, but when it come to disagreeing with their decisions and behaviour, we disagreed openly and with respect.

"There is no enmity with anyone but we have to take the country forward," he reiterated. The PDM chief appeared confident about the success of the no-confidence motion, stating that the opposition would get rid of the "inefficient" government.

Zardari began his address on a lighter note by apologising for the delay in holding the press conference, which was originally supposed to start at 4:30pm. He attributed the delay to traffic and the PPP's ongoing anti-government march.

Congratulating journalist Hamid Mir for being allowed back on-air, he said that nobody had a right to silence anyone in a democracy.

"In my five years as president, journalists disagreed with me and made allegations [but] I endured it all. This is a democracy," he said, in an apparent criticism of the government's crackdown on electronic media.

He said that the opposition decided at one point that it was "now or never". "This [destruction] is continuing and it will worsen to such an extent where no one will be able to rectify it."

Zardari said that the opposition consulted each other and came to the conclusion that a single party could not take the country out of this "difficult situation". "We will all have to work together."

The PPP co-chair also invited "distant friends" to help the opposition work together to rid the country and coming generations of this difficult situation.

PPP march reaches capital

Meanwhile, the PPP's anti-government march reached Islamabad on Tuesday, where party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari addressed the participants in the capital's Rawat area.

An update on the PPP's Twitter said the protesters were starting their march from the spot. The PPP plans to reach D-Chowk today.

Speaking to the participants, Zardari said "the time is here to send Imran Khan home". "We will remove the impure Khan and bring a sharif (pure) person; we will relieve people of pain," said Zardari.

