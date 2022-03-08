At least three dead, over 20 injured in Sibi blast: official

At least three people were killed and over 20 injured in a blast near Thandi Sarak in district Sibi of Balochistan, according to provincial health department coordinator Dr Wasim Baig.

Dr Baig told Dawn.com that 28 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital Sibi, while five of them were in critical condition.

The nature of the blast could not be ascertained as yet. The blast occurred near an open area where the annual Sibi Mela was being held.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Sarwar Hashmi told Dawn.com that most of the injured were security personnel, adding that five of the critically injured were moved to Quetta.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the explosion.

Bizenjo said the blast was an attempt to sabotage the annual festival and overall peace in the province.

He vowed to thwart "all conspiracies against the province".

The chief minister directed the police to beef up security in Sibi and arrest those involved in the incident.

Last week, a suicide bomber had struck inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 190 others.