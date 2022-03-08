Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

Australia all out for 459 against Pakistan in first Test

AFP | APPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 10:54am
Pakistan's Nauman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during the 5th day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. — AP
Pakistan's Nauman Ali (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during the 5th day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. — AP

Australia were all out for 459 on Tuesday in their first innings against Pakistan's 476-4 declared, as the first Test headed towards a tame draw in Rawalpindi.

Resuming at 449-7, Australia lost their remaining three wickets for the addition of just 10 runs in 3.1 overs.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Nauman Ali finished with career-best figures of 6-107, his third five-wicket haul in eight Tests.

Australia, playing its first Test in Pakistan since 1998, reached 449-7 at stumps in its first innings on day four (Monday) on a grassless wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) scoring half-centuries.

During Australia's innings, Cameroon Green (48) showed himself to be a Test all-rounder by spending more than two hours at the crease, facing 109 balls.

Mitchell Starc, who bats at number eight, spent almost the last hour and was not out on 12 with skipper Pat Cummins not out on 4 as stumps were drawn three overs before scheduled because of bad light.

Pakistan had declared its first innings at 476-4 late on day 2 on the back of big centuries from Azhar Ali (185) and Imamul Haq (157).

"There's not a great deal of pace and bounce in [the wicket] for the seamers, that's for sure,” Smith had said. “I thought it would break up a little bit more and probably turn a bit more from the start, but it probably hasn't done so.”

Opening batter Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth on Sunday when he was dismissed for 97, but shared a rapid 156-run opening wicket stand with David Warner, who made 68.

Labuschagne was the second Australian batsman to fall in the 90s when he was caught in the slip in Shaheen Afridi's (1-80) third over with the new ball after a wet outfield following overnight rain prevented any play in the first session.

Labuschagne hit 12 boundaries in his knock but attempted a drive off a wide delivery from Afridi as Abdullah Shafique grabbed a well-judged low catch in the lone slip.

Smith, who hasn't scored a Test century since the 2019 Ashes, batted for nearly five hours, hitting eight fours during his 196-ball knock before he was nicely set up by Nauman to go for an over-ambitious shot.

"Pretty annoying, I got a bit greedy with the field they had set,” Smith said on missing out on his 100. "Disappointed to have worked pretty hard and got myself in a nice position to go on and get a big score."

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...