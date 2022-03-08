Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

Man held for online campaign against PM Imran, others gets bail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 07:47am

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Monday granted bail to a PML-N activist who was arrested on the charge of “running a malicious campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and the army on social media”.

The first information report (FIR) alleged that Sabir Hashmi used derogatory and abusive language against the persons and the institution mentioned above through his Twitter account.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing had booked Hashmi under sections 20, 21 (d) and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca).

In his order, Additional District & Sessions Judge Rai Yasin Shaheen observed, “I have gone through the record available on the file minutely where no objectionable, derogatory or abusive tweets were found against the prime minister and the Pakistan army.”

However, the judge noted that some retweets were made by the suspect/petitioner. The perusal of the tweets, the judge said, showed that they were first tweeted by some other person and retweeted by the petitioner.

In his arguments, the petitioner’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah contended that the retweet in question was made by some unidentified person by using the account of his client illegally.

The judge observed that it was an admitted fact that the FIA had conducted no inquiry before lodging the FIR, which was a violation of the relevant law. He said the petitioner belonged to an opposition party; therefore, his false implication in the case could not be ruled out. He observed that as far as the offence under Section 21 (d) of Peca was concerned, its ingredients were missing as per the record because no objectionable/explicit videos or pictures were available on file.

The judge noted that the investigating officer failed to probe the claim of the petitioner regarding the alleged misuse of his twitter account.

Allowing the bail petition, AD&SJ Shaheen observed that the petitioner was no longer required by the agency as the investigation had already been concluded and the prosecution was yet to establish the allegations through evidence.

The judge directed the petitioner to furnish bail bonds of Rs100,000 with one surety in the like amount.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ibrahim S
Mar 08, 2022 08:03am
How dare he spoke the forbidden words.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:06am
Enjoy freedom. Nobody gets bail in India when they speak truth against fascist Modi. They rot for years.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2022 08:23am
@Ibrahim S, Remove the hate shades and read again. He's free. This is not your India.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...
07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...