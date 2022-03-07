Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2022

Wet outfield delays Day 4 start in Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test

APPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 01:31pm
Umpires chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, right, and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins, left, after examining the ground before the start of the 4th day play of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday. — AP
Umpires chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, right, and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins, left, after examining the ground before the start of the 4th day play of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Monday. — AP

A wet outfield prevented any play before the scheduled lunch interval on Day 4 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia.

Umpires did two inspections on Monday morning but found the outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium still wet because of heavy overnight rain.

The match officials declared the ground fit after the third inspection at 12:15pm local time and the match was set to resume at 1pm.

As many as 67 overs will be bowled and the play can continue until 5:45pm if the light permits.

Australia has made a strong start to its first innings by scoring 271-2 in reply to Pakistan's 476-4 declared.

Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth before he was dismissed for 97. The left-hander shared a rapid 156-run stand for the first wicket stand with fellow Australia opener David Warner, who made 68.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 69 and vice-captain Steve Smith was not out on 24 at stumps on Day 3.

Pakistan spinners Nauman Ali returned 1-49 and Sajid Khan took 1-95 on a placid wicket where only six wickets have fallen in nine sessions. This is Australia's first Test match on Pakistan soil since 1998.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...
Ukraine conundrum
Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

So far, Islamabad’s near absence from the global stage in the midst of a global crisis has been jarring.
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...