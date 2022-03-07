Indian Sikhs’ procession visits Kartarpur

NAROWAL: A procession of Vishal Nagar Kartan from India on Sunday visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, for the first time.

The Indian Sikh pilgrims also brought Guru Granth Sahib. The procession began its journey from Indian Gurdwara Sri Muktsar Sahib on Feb 28 and reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via Kartarpur Corridor on Sunday.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Kartarpur Management Unit Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Latif and MPA Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora welcomed the procession.

Local Sikhs participated in the procession. The community members performed religious rites and Sardar Gobind Singh also offered special prayers.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022