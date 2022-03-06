Dawn Logo

Usman Khawaja misses century as Pakistan spinners strike in first Test

AFPPublished March 6, 2022 - Updated March 6, 2022 03:30pm
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6. — AFP
Australia's David Warner, right, and Usman Khawaja, centre, run between the wicket while Naseem Shah watches during the 3rd day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
Australian opener Usman Khawaja missed out on a century as Pakistan's spinners managed a double breakthrough on the third day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

At tea, Australia were 222 for 2 with Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 33 and Steve Smith on 12.

Australia trail by 254 runs with eight wickets remaining after Pakistan declared their first innings at 476-4.

Pakistan-born Khawaja was caught at forward short leg by Imamul Haq for 97 as he gloved a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

Umpire Aleem Dar ruled him not out, but Pakistan were given the wicket on review.

Khawaja's 219-minute knock included 15 boundaries, and he put on 156 for the opening wicket with David Warner, who made an attractive 68.

Warner fell in the eighth over after lunch when he missed a square drive and was bowled by off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Earlier, Khawaja and Warner scored at more than four an over in the morning session, a contrast to the Pakistan first innings which lasted two days and 162 overs.

Pakistan's seam bowling duo and their three slow bowlers found the Pindi Cricket Stadium pitch as unresponsive as the tourists did on the first two days when only four wickets fell, with little spin and no reverse swing.

But Pakistan only had themselves to blame for not making a crucial breakthrough as Khawaja was dropped twice in a clumsy fielding display by the hosts.

Fawad Alam spilled a straightforward chance at gully off a miscued cut when Khawaja was on 22, much to the disappointment of bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Khawaja took full advantage of the reprieve, hitting three successive boundaries before reaching his 15th Test half-century off just 67 balls.

He was also let off by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan this time when Khawaja, on 62, gloved a chance while trying to reverse-sweep a Nauman delivery.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 06, 2022 01:56pm
Based on the three days game, in my view, the match is likely to be 'draw', unless the pitch deteriorate and take spin.
Fastrack
Mar 06, 2022 02:20pm
206-4. Easy does it..
Shahid
Mar 06, 2022 02:20pm
I would rather accept to be defeated in all three tests then to watch such a useless ceicket being played.
