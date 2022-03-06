Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2022

Usman Khawaja, David Warner take Australia to 138-0 in first Pakistan Test

AFPPublished March 6, 2022 - Updated March 6, 2022 01:09pm
Australia's David Warner, right, and Usman Khawaja, centre, run between the wicket while Naseem Shah watches during the 3rd day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AFP
Australia's David Warner, right, and Usman Khawaja, centre, run between the wicket while Naseem Shah watches during the 3rd day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday. — AFP

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner helped Australia reach 138 without loss in their first innings on Sunday as the tourists responded strongly on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Khawaja was on 70 and Warner 60 as Australia set off rapidly in chase of Pakistan's first-innings 476-4 declared.

The tourists need another 139 to avoid the follow-on with all 10 wickets in hand after busily scoring at more than four an over in the morning session, a contrast to the Pakistan first innings which lasted two days and 162 overs.

Pakistan's seam bowling duo and their three slow bowlers found the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch as unresponsive as the tourists did on the first two days when only four wickets fell, with little spin and no reverse swing.

But Pakistan only had themselves to blame for not making a crucial breakthrough as Khawaja was dropped twice in a clumsy fielding display by the hosts.

Fawad Alam spilt a straightforward chance at gully off a miscued cut when Khawaja was on 22, much to the disappointment of bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja took full advantage of the reprieve, hitting three successive boundaries before reaching his 15th Test half-century off just 67 balls.

He was also let off by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan this time when Khawaja, on 62, gloved a chance while trying to reverse-sweep spinner Nauman Ali.

Khawaja, who scored a century in each innings upon his recall to the side in January for the Ashes Test in Sydney, at lunch had plundered 12 fours off 104 balls in his 70.

At the other end, fellow left-hander Warner had faced 97 balls for his 60 with 11 boundaries.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine conundrum
Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

So far, Islamabad’s near absence from the global stage in the midst of a global crisis has been jarring.
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...
Return of carnage
Updated 05 Mar, 2022

Return of carnage

A PALL of gloom hangs heavy on Pakistan. Peshawar’s fragile peace — which was at times tested, but had largely...
05 Mar, 2022

Housing costs

THE reality of escalating prices seems to have finally struck the government as contractors suspend work on all...
05 Mar, 2022

Reviving student unions

INDEED, the enactment of the Sindh Students’ Union Restoration Act has been rightly hailed as a milestone achieved...