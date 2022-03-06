PTI's Nadeem Afzal Chan may announce return to PPP

LAHORE: In what appears to be a ‘side-effect’ of the ‘Awami March’ launched by the Pakistan People’s Party to oust the prime minister, a senior party leader who had turned a defector and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, is planning his return.

As per a source, Nadeem Afzal Chan, a former spokesperson for the prime minister, has decided to part ways with the ruling party and rejoin the PPP.

A senior PPP leader, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn on Saturday that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was scheduled to meet Mr Chan at breakfast hosted by the latter.

Mr Chan would announce rejoining the PPP later in the day during a rally in Lahore, along with some others, he added.

Chan had resigned as PM’s spokesperson in January last year reportedly over delay in the visit of the PTI leaders to Quetta’s Western Bypass where the families of the Machh massacre victims were staging a sit-in, demanding justice.

Mr Chan had joined the PTI in April 2018 and contested the general elections on the party ticket from NA-88 (Sargodha -I), but lost the contest. His brother Gulraiz Afzal Chan is currently a PTI member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-68 constituency of Malakwal.

Chan had also been tehsil nazim of Malakwal in 2001 and his clan was affiliated with the PPP since early 70s.

Four of his family members, including his uncles Nazar Muhammad Gondal and Zulfiqar Gondal, were elected MNA and MPA, respectively. Mr Chan was elected an MNA and his younger brother Waseem Afzal Chan an MPA in 2008 general election.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2022