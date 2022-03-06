Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 06, 2022

Pakistan beat Lithuania in Davis Cup playoff

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterPublished March 6, 2022 - Updated March 6, 2022 11:53am
Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq Qureshi are seen in action against Lithuania in Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff. — Photo via Twitter
Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq Qureshi are seen in action against Lithuania in Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff. — Photo via Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged Lithuania 3-2 in the Davis Cup Group I playoff here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourt on Saturday.

In the doubles match lasting two hours and 14 min­utes, the experienced Pakistan duo of Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq defeated the Lithuanian pair of Ric­a­rdas Berankis and Laurynas Grigelis 6-7, 7-6, 7-5.

In the singles, Ricardas Berankis beat Aqeel 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in two hours, 29 minutes. In other singles matches, Aisam blanked Edas Butvilas 6-4, 7-6 in one hour, 37 minutes.

On Friday, Aqeel downed Grigelis while Mohammad Shoaib lost to Berankis 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 in the singles matches.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ukraine conundrum
Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

So far, Islamabad’s near absence from the global stage in the midst of a global crisis has been jarring.
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...
Return of carnage
Updated 05 Mar, 2022

Return of carnage

A PALL of gloom hangs heavy on Pakistan. Peshawar’s fragile peace — which was at times tested, but had largely...
05 Mar, 2022

Housing costs

THE reality of escalating prices seems to have finally struck the government as contractors suspend work on all...
05 Mar, 2022

Reviving student unions

INDEED, the enactment of the Sindh Students’ Union Restoration Act has been rightly hailed as a milestone achieved...