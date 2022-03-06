Pakistan beat Lithuania in Davis Cup playoff

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged Lithuania 3-2 in the Davis Cup Group I playoff here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourt on Saturday.

In the doubles match lasting two hours and 14 min­utes, the experienced Pakistan duo of Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq defeated the Lithuanian pair of Ric­a­rdas Berankis and Laurynas Grigelis 6-7, 7-6, 7-5.

In the singles, Ricardas Berankis beat Aqeel 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in two hours, 29 minutes. In other singles matches, Aisam blanked Edas Butvilas 6-4, 7-6 in one hour, 37 minutes.

On Friday, Aqeel downed Grigelis while Mohammad Shoaib lost to Berankis 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 in the singles matches.

