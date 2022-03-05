Azhar Ali completes century against Australia in first Test

Veteran Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali completed his century against Australia on Saturday on the second day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

The 37-year-old lofted spinner Nathan Lyon for his eighth boundary towards mid-wicket to complete his 19th hundred in his 92nd Test.

With that, Pakistan reached 312 without losing another wicket after starting the day on 245 for one.

He has been Pakistan's mainstay in the Test batting line-up since making his debut in 2010, and boasts a triple hundred against the West Indies — the first since day-night Tests were introduced.

Imamul Haq was the slowest of the Pakistan pair on Saturday morning, adding just six runs in the first hour and not hitting a boundary until the 90th minute.

Haq was lucky to survive a caught-behind appeal on 143 off Lyon the Australians didn't challenge when replays showed it hit the bat.

Earlier today, the Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warnewith a minute's silence as play resumed.

“It's a sad way to start the day,” the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

The handful of early-morning spectators in the stands also stood in respect.

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time — a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

“Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone,” he told the host broadcaster ahead of the day's play.

“I just encourage everyone to talk about it.”

Cummins said Warne was popular around the world.

“You know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket are probably my longer-lasting memories.

“I think playing across the world, you realise just it wasn't only Aussies that felt that it was ... in all corners.”