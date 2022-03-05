Dawn Logo

Azhar Ali completes century against Australia in first Test

AFPPublished March 5, 2022 - Updated March 5, 2022 02:19pm
Pakistan's Azhar Ali, centre, celebrates after completing his century during the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday. — AP
Pakistan's (L) and Australia's players observe a minute silence to commemorate former Australian cricketer Shane Warne following his death, before the start of the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — AFP
Spectators sit under a screen displaying a picture of former Australian cricketer Shane Warne following his death before the start of the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia on Saturday. — AFP
Veteran Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali completed his century against Australia on Saturday on the second day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

The 37-year-old lofted spinner Nathan Lyon for his eighth boundary towards mid-wicket to complete his 19th hundred in his 92nd Test.

With that, Pakistan reached 312 without losing another wicket after starting the day on 245 for one.

He has been Pakistan's mainstay in the Test batting line-up since making his debut in 2010, and boasts a triple hundred against the West Indies — the first since day-night Tests were introduced.

Imamul Haq was the slowest of the Pakistan pair on Saturday morning, adding just six runs in the first hour and not hitting a boundary until the 90th minute.

Haq was lucky to survive a caught-behind appeal on 143 off Lyon the Australians didn't challenge when replays showed it hit the bat.

Earlier today, the Australian and Pakistan teams paid tribute to the legendary spinner Shane Warnewith a minute's silence as play resumed.

“It's a sad way to start the day,” the television commentator said as players wore black armbands to pay homage to Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

The handful of early-morning spectators in the stands also stood in respect.

The Australians are playing in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having declined to tour previously because of security issues.

Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time — a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

His death is a double blow for Australia after another cricketing great, Rod Marsh, also died on Friday after suffering a heart attack.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted the team was shaken.

“Yeah, these are really tough times with, you know, both Rod and Shane gone,” he told the host broadcaster ahead of the day's play.

“I just encourage everyone to talk about it.”

Cummins said Warne was popular around the world.

“You know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket are probably my longer-lasting memories.

“I think playing across the world, you realise just it wasn't only Aussies that felt that it was ... in all corners.”

Sayyar Khan
Mar 05, 2022 11:29am
RIP. Both. Thanks for Aussie to continue with the tour. It’s needed for Pakistan and cricket in general
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed
Mar 05, 2022 11:29am
Please focus on the game and stop this drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 05, 2022 11:29am
Tragic, but most tragic news was the killing of so many people by evil, jealous, terrorist India. Still got nothng
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Mar 05, 2022 12:01pm
What about the victims of Peshawar blast, is individual Shane Warne the only person important
Reply Recommend 0
restu harrington
Mar 05, 2022 12:12pm
How about a black arm band and minute of silence for the victims of Peshawar blast? If it had happened in Australia they would have done it. but if you dont give value to the life of our own why should they.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Mar 05, 2022 12:32pm
Nice gesture for a champion player, RIP. On the same note, they should have stood by Peshawar blast victims, RIP innocent civilians!
Reply Recommend 0

