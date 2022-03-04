At least 30 feared dead, 50 injured in Peshawar mosque blast: officials

A blast on Friday inside a mosque shook Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar on Friday, with hospital officials saying at least 30 bodies were brought to the Lady Reading Hospital.

At least 50 people have been reported injured.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan confirmed one police official was martyred while Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far.

The CCPO said that according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter a mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar and fired at the policemen standing guard. As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was critically injured, the CCPO said.

The area has a number of markets and is usually packed around the time of Friday prayers, said locals.

Earlier, hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim had confirmed more than 20 injured people have been brought to the hospital, most of whom he said are in critical condition.

The hospital has been put on red alert and more medical personnel have been called to LRH, the spokesperson added.

More details are awaited.

