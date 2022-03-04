Pakistan-Lithuania Davis Cup tie starts today

ISLAMABAD: While the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia opens on Friday in Rawalpindi, its twin capital city Islamabad hosts the country’s Davis Cup Group I tie against Lithuania the same day.

Pakistan veteran Aqeel Khan, 42, faces Lithuania’s Laurynas Grigelis in the opening singles match of the tie here at the grasscourt of the Pakistan Sports Complex today.

The second match of day will be held between Pakistan’s Mohammad Shoaib and Ricardas Berankis, the world number 86.

On Saturday, the Pakistan pair of Aisam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abid vie against Ricardas Bera­nkis and Laurvnas Grigelis followed by reverse singles matches between Aqeel and Berankis, and Shoaib and Grigelis. Aisam, 42, is playing the tie as captain currently, he is one amongst the world’s top 50 doubles players, ranked 48.

The opening match, which was earlier slated to be held in the morning, has been delayed till 3:00pm as rain on Thursday left the court drenched.

