Amid off-field crisis, Chelsea rally to advance in FA Cup

LONDON: Facing a crisis off the field, Chelsea were in a spot of bother on it on Wednesday when they fell behind not just once but twice to lower-league opponents in the FA Cup.

In the end, the most expensive player of the Roman Abramovich era bailed Chelsea out.

Romelu Lukaku completed the comeback with a 78th-minute winner as the European champions beat second-tier Luton Town 3-2 away to reach the quarter-finals.

Other teams advancing from the fifth round were Liverpool, who beat Norwich City 2-1, and Southampton, 3-1 winners against West Ham United, in all-Premier League matchups.

Chelsea’s players took the field at Kenilworth Road barely an hour after Abra­movich made his stunning announcement that he was looking to sell the London club after 19 years in control, as he faces the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russ­ians in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

“You’re getting sold in the morning,” was one of the chants sung from Luton fans, who were in raptures after their team went ahead for the first time through Reece Burke’s second-minute header.

Saul Niguez equalised in the 27th minute, only for Luton to regain the lead in the 40th when Harry Cornick ran clear of Chelsea’s defence to sidefoot home a finish.

Timo Werner grabbed Chelsea’s second equaliser in the 68th minute, before crossing for Lukaku to slot in with 12 minutes left.

“There was some noise today around the club, of course, so it was not so easy to focus,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said, “but we did very well I think.

“In the very short term,” Tuchel added, “for us as a team, staff and players, hopefully [it will change] not too much. Maybe even it will change nothing. But the situation is now out there and a big situation.”

Back in action four days after beating Chelsea in the League Cup final, Liverpool stayed on course for an improbable quadruple of trophies with a second win over Norwich in 11 days.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a heavily rotated team featuring 10 changes and one of them, Takumi Minamino, scored both goals in the 27th and 39th minutes.

Japan forward Minamino put Liverpool ahead with a clinical finish from Divock Origi’s pass and then got his second, this time lashing home off the inside of the post, before Lukas Rupp got one back for Norwich in the 76th minute.

Liverpool reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time under Klopp, whose team is second in the Premier League and on course to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Norwich lost to Liverpool twice in the league including as recently as last month and in the League Cup.

“If you make 10 changes you can’t expect perfection. We are in four competitions, three left, because of the quality of the squad,” Reds Klopp said.

Southampton also rang the changes — nine in total — against West Ham but still came through, with substitute Armando Broja scoring one goal and earning a penalty that was dispatched by James Ward-Prowse at St Mary’s.

Manchester City, Crystal Palace and second-tier Middlesbrough advanced on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2022