Nearly 3,000 failed candidates challenge question papers of teachers' recruitment test

KARACHI: As many as 2,885 candidates who could not pass the IBA-held tests for the recruitment of 50,000 primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) even after reduction in the passing marks have approached the special committee, formed on the orders of the Sindh High Court, to examine their grievances regarding ‘errors’ in question papers.

The process of the issuance of appointment letters to successful candidates to recruit over 50,000 teachers in the first and single drive has already begun.

Informed sources told Dawn that the over 1,500 candidates have been issued offer letters whereas the special committee had received 2,885 complaints filed by unsuccessful candidates from six divisions in the province.

They said that the process of hiring, officially started by Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah in Karachi on Thursday, would be completed within the next two weeks. Initially, appointment letters were being issued in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Matiari and Umerkot districts, they added.

Special committee formed on SHC order to examine complaints

The special committee, formed on a constitutional petition filed by the unsuccessful candidates, comprises the special secretary (chairman), deputy secretary, director and deputy director of the education and literacy department; and a representative of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Sukkur.

The sources said that the committee had received 1,200 complaints from Hyderabad, 400 from Sukkur, 580 from Shaheed Benazirabad, 390 from Larkana and 120 from Karachi. The complaints would be examined by the committee and if the complainant appeared not satisfied with the committee’s decision, a third-party assessment would be undertaken, they said.

The Sindh government had reduced the passing marks for the candidates after 99 per cent of them failed in the recruitment test.

As per the figures shared by the education department, a total of 184,418 candidates took the test for the PST post and 164,634 for the JEST post; and 35,558 and 17,584, respectively, passed it after reduction in the passing marks.

From Karachi, 13,844 candidates (including 9,585 female), appeared in the test for the PST post and of them 5,006 (including 1,048 female) were declared successful.

The district-wise data of successful male and female PST candidates from the city shows that 3,195 candidates came from district Central, 3,161 from East, 2,074 from Korangi, 1,867 for West and Keamari, 1,591 from South and 1,956 candidates came from district Malir.

From among the successful male and female candidates for the post of JEST, 832 came from district Central, 1,433 from district East, 748 from Korangi, 675 from Malir and 489 candidates came from district South.

The sources said that the provincial government also gave some concessions to female candidates and those coming from the already notified ‘hard areas’ in the remote, coastal, desert and mountainous regions falling in 140 union councils of 40 talukas under the Recruitment Policy 2021 for Teaching and non-Teaching Staff.

Talking to Dawn, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said no concession was allowed to the candidates who could compromise on the quality of teaching.

He said the successful candidates who excelled in a subject would be posted as ‘subject teacher’, adding that an internal departmental assessment in this regard was in progress.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2022