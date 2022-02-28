Dawn Logo

PM Imran addresses nation on economy, global situation amid Russian invasion

Dawn.comPublished February 28, 2022 - Updated February 28, 2022 07:23pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently addressing the nation about the country's economic situation and the global challenges in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He began his speech by talking about the country's foreign policy, stating that the situation in the world was changing which subsequently had an effect on Pakistan.

He said that his parents were born in an "enslaved India" which made him realise how lucky he was to be born in a free country as he was growing up.

'Big announcement'

The premier's address was initially expected to begin at 6pm, according to remarks made by the foreign minister.

But around 6:30pm, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PM Imran's address would now be aired at 7:15pm.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced the news on Twitter earlier today, saying: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation this evening, taking the nation into confidence on the economy and global challenges after the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a media talk, shared the timing of the address, saying it would take place at 6pm.

"I think he (PM Imran) is going to make a very big announcement," the foreign minister said while talking to the media in Jacobabad. He advised people to "be ready" since the prime minister would "talk openly from the heart".

Qureshi said the premier realised the people's pain and what they were going through. He also said the prime minister was about to visit Sindh soon.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, while addressing a rally in Ratodero, also said that the premier would make an "important announcement" in his address tonight.

However, the mystery over what the announcement could be was already given away by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak a day before in Nowshera.

Addressing a gathering, Khattak had said that the prime minister would announce a reduction in petroleum prices by Rs10 per litre, for which a subsidy of Rs250 billion will be provided.

He further said that petroleum prices will not be hiked for the next four months, with there even being the possibility of further price reduction if the international situation improves, reduction in electricity prices by Rs5 per unit and allowances of Rs10,000 per month to be paid to unemployed graduates.

PM's address a 'time-wasting exercise', says PML-N

Meanwhile, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a series of tweets, said that the prime minister's address would be a "time-wasting exercise", saying "how a person would take the nation into confidence when he has already lost the trust of people".

She also questioned whether the prime minister would seek an apology for his "false promises to the nation and false accusations he leveled at his political opponents".

"I pray that this will be his last speech so that people get rid of the constant mental anguish linked to inflation and unemployment," she said.

The prime minister's address comes days after he visited Russia on a whirlwind two-day trip during which he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the evolving global situation.

A communiqué issued after the meeting had stated that PM Imran stressed that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was not in anyone's interest and that developing countries were always hardest hit economically in case of conflict. "He underlined Pakistan's belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

PM Imran had also reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between the two countries and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

A day earlier, the PPP began to march towards Islamabad with the pledge that the long march would demonstrate that Imran Khan's government has lost the nation's trust.

The government has been facing criticism from the opposition and there has been resentment within the masses over the recent record increase in oil prices.

Dawn reported that the prices of all key petroleum products are estimated to see a further increase of Rs8 to Rs10 on Monday for the next fortnight, mainly because of higher international oil prices, application of additional petroleum levy and currency devaluation.

Aragon
Feb 28, 2022 11:56am
Big announcement ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Feb 28, 2022 11:58am
... "I think he (PM Imran) is going to make a very big announcement," says Shah Mahmood Qureshi. - That he is sending troops to Russia?
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Feb 28, 2022 11:59am
Please spare us!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 28, 2022 11:59am
The best social civilian PM we ever had is Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Feb 28, 2022 12:01pm
He Is the so called expert on everything just like our TV anchors. Please boycott these motivational speakers as they are just fooling the masses to be in power all the time.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Feb 28, 2022 12:07pm
HE should inform nation only, that he has failed and quitting ! this is the only thing, people want to listen from this sort of a failed leader !
Reply Recommend 0
Fahran L
Feb 28, 2022 12:08pm
US cleverly diverts Russia the attention towards the European Union. Europeans the new scapegoat.
Reply Recommend 0
What's in a name?
Feb 28, 2022 12:10pm
Another statement? That's already 6 since the week started. Isn't there anything else that he should be doing? Like working, as an example.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid Safdar
Feb 28, 2022 12:10pm
Pakistan should look at its own interest .Forget about who is fighting whom. Right now Russia and China can provide no other country can.
Reply Recommend 0
True
Feb 28, 2022 12:10pm
Let him shutup
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Zaman Kayani
Feb 28, 2022 12:14pm
Same old story. Common man to yet again squeezed!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 28, 2022 12:15pm
Europeans start dancing the way US wants. Instead putting sanctions on Russia better to go for dialogues. Don't burn down all the Bridges.
Reply Recommend 0
HS
Feb 28, 2022 12:20pm
This man has so much free time. Yet another speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Feb 28, 2022 12:30pm
Another reason to hide the failures.
Reply Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Feb 28, 2022 12:31pm
Dont start from the time you were in England and how you saw rule of law over there. Please keep it objective.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 28, 2022 12:32pm
Someone has to explain to the uneducated nation why dallar rate and oil prices are going up. Good initiative by PM Khan instead of artificially making rupee stronger
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Male
Feb 28, 2022 12:42pm
We are disappointed by your performance, Mr. Prime Minister. No words or excuses can recover us from the sense of disillusionment we have had due to your poor performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 28, 2022 12:45pm
Tighten your belts guys. IK is setting the pretext of "global crisis" to hide his failures, increase taxes and hike prices yet again. IMF mandates are in action behind the scenes.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Feb 28, 2022 12:51pm
The Best thing he can do is resign. The Nation will be grateful to him.
Reply Recommend 0
SourceTree
Feb 28, 2022 12:56pm
Get ready to have another price hike and "Ghabrana nahi hy" mantra.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Feb 28, 2022 01:03pm
Petrol prices to be increased by 10 to reach new record height. More inflation incoming. More mehngai Mubarak ho Pakistanis, Tabdeeli aye rai
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 28, 2022 01:08pm
@Loyal Pakistani, he is going to announce that due to Russia-Ukraine situation, prices have gone up, so citizens will need to suck it up. Old strategy.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 28, 2022 01:10pm
If a leader is only interested in media image and not public service than end result is Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Feb 28, 2022 01:11pm
This address will be a combination of excuses, accusations, threats and inflation rate in other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Kirran
Feb 28, 2022 01:11pm
Its never going to be good news. Even if there isn't won't be trusted. Expect everything to be much more expensive taxes increased because the government can't go after the biggest mafias- military & industries. Along with the agencies all collaborators in tax evasion , awarded subsidies & preferential contracts.The ones to suffer and carry the burden of the rich & powerful elite are the lower & middle classes squeezed by indirect taxation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 28, 2022 01:12pm
In the backdrop of conflict, the whole idea would be to justify the increase in oil price.
Reply Recommend 0
G.Man
Feb 28, 2022 01:15pm
Resignation? Lets hope for good news!
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Wahab
Feb 28, 2022 01:16pm
Looking forward to it Captain...
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Feb 28, 2022 01:19pm
We are fed up of his hollow motivational speeches.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Feb 28, 2022 01:21pm
He will announce a big increase in fuels , electricity , other essentials prices and blame it on the situation in Ukraine.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 28, 2022 01:22pm
@Punjabi Lion , u r a cat
Reply Recommend 0
Richie Rich
Feb 28, 2022 01:25pm
Is PM back ?
Reply Recommend 0
Kirran
Feb 28, 2022 01:26pm
Crisis in Ukraine will be used to " explain" exponential rise in commodities and basic staples & petrol ofcourse. While tax subsidies for rich industrialists, retired generals and feudals continues.The ruling elite as elsewhere will bend all the rules & pass laws & bills in their favor & blame everything on inflation instead of their relentless greed. The outlook is bleaker than ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 28, 2022 01:30pm
Is there anything which left to be announced?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 28, 2022 01:31pm
Please tell him that the people of Pakistan fade up with lip services.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 28, 2022 01:34pm
@Aragon, yeah it could be to stop ruling the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Feb 28, 2022 01:37pm
Hoodwinking the masses
Reply Recommend 0
ajab khal
Feb 28, 2022 01:51pm
How much Alms he got from Russia is the announcement.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Feb 28, 2022 01:52pm
At least Imran khan is not a theif like Nawazis and Zardaris. We have full trust in him.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 28, 2022 01:55pm
Imran Khan has failed to stop Putin from invading Ukraine, while staying in Russia. In today’s speech, the big announcement is that his next mission is to mediate between US and China?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 28, 2022 01:57pm
Sounds like elections might be on the way??
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 28, 2022 02:01pm
Imran has just come back from Russia after the most expensive photo session in recent history. Now he will inform the nation on how much they have to bear for his failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Anupam
Feb 28, 2022 02:01pm
He loves speaking.
Reply Recommend 0
container hero
Feb 28, 2022 02:06pm
Imran Khan will announce that Pakistan is ready to invade Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat B Sharma
Feb 28, 2022 02:06pm
He is still in a container mode
Reply Recommend 0
Hyder
Feb 28, 2022 02:15pm
Another Big Announcement? Get ready for another Mini Budget. Oooops
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Feb 28, 2022 02:22pm
Let this be a lesson for war mongerers. We should always strive for peace and only then can economic progress follow.
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Feb 28, 2022 02:28pm
Yeah, let's hear from IK over his talks with Putin, and how he tried to persuade the Russian not to invade Ukraine, that may lead to WW III. How about price of Tomatoes too???
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Feb 28, 2022 02:38pm
The PM has to deal intelligently with the present difficult geopoliticul situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Feb 28, 2022 02:41pm
Look at our great PM who connects with people all the time. Modi is nowhere close to captain IK.
Reply Recommend 0
shahzad
Feb 28, 2022 02:59pm
at least the PM dare to talk with nation unlike predecessor !
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 28, 2022 03:00pm
The only thing he can do is announce hike in fuel prices, increase in power tariffs and increased taxes citing the global crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
QazI
Feb 28, 2022 03:22pm
With you skipper. No matter what happens.
Reply Recommend 0
Qazi
Feb 28, 2022 03:24pm
For all irrational haters of IK. Please change the channel.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Feb 28, 2022 03:35pm
More lies from the incompetent thief
Reply Recommend 0
BHAI JAAN
Feb 28, 2022 03:38pm
Another round of false commitments and fake consolations to stay in the power. Really fed up with his lies.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Feb 28, 2022 03:42pm
He is best PM Pakistan ever had. People totally deserve him. He is not selected he is the fist elected PM. He dictates Establishment not other way around.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 28, 2022 03:43pm
Imran Khan has failed to stop Putin from invading Ukraine, while staying in Russia. In today’s speech, the big announcement is that his next mission is to mediate between US and China?
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Feb 28, 2022 03:43pm
Imran has just come back from Russia after the most expensive photo session in recent history. Now he will inform the nation on how much they have to bear for this failed tour.
Reply Recommend 0
BHAI JAAN
Feb 28, 2022 03:45pm
Seems once again price hikes.
Reply Recommend 0
Kabuliwals
Feb 28, 2022 03:59pm
As usual He will try to blame previous govt for his failures and then try to fool people with subsidy or some announce that never going to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 28, 2022 04:02pm
PMIK will be sending troops to IOK to liberate Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 28, 2022 04:17pm
May be IK is resigning himself on live TV before no confidence vote
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Feb 28, 2022 04:36pm
He will change the COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Akber Shah
Feb 28, 2022 04:39pm
I think he will talk very carefully about the current war, his stance will be neutral, the fuel prices have to go up, he will ask the Nation to face all this for a better Pakistan in future.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitman
Feb 28, 2022 04:43pm
Apko ghabrana nahi hai.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 28, 2022 05:07pm
Let’s watch another very popular TV drama
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Feb 28, 2022 05:08pm
Will he tell them that his trip was a big mistake, which will further isolate Pakistan from the international community, and will have serious economic consequences, or something else ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Feb 28, 2022 05:12pm
I wish I never hear him speak or see his face. Incompetence of this magnitude is appalling. He fooled us once. Never again
Reply Recommend 0
Desi Bhai
Feb 28, 2022 05:25pm
“ hmne Ghabrana nahi hai”, most likely will be part of his speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Feb 28, 2022 05:27pm
Keep shut , stay shut, end of speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastertrack
Feb 28, 2022 05:30pm
PM Imran already picked the wrong side.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Feb 28, 2022 05:32pm
What statement? Is he still playing cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 28, 2022 05:47pm
@Aragon, Another U turn
Reply Recommend 0
Desi Bhai
Feb 28, 2022 06:26pm
PM is not career politician, hence he is making rookie Mistakes. He needs to stop relating every situation to his cricketing days and how he solved them. instead look at the ground realities and react accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz Zardari
Feb 28, 2022 06:31pm
I think we want to know that what happened to NBP bank from our New Generation Leader Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Feb 28, 2022 06:34pm
What very big announcement? is he going to attack Ukaraine too?
Reply Recommend 0

