PM Imran addresses nation on economy, global situation amid Russian invasion

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently addressing the nation about the country's economic situation and the global challenges in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He began his speech by talking about the country's foreign policy, stating that the situation in the world was changing which subsequently had an effect on Pakistan.

He said that his parents were born in an "enslaved India" which made him realise how lucky he was to be born in a free country as he was growing up.

'Big announcement'

The premier's address was initially expected to begin at 6pm, according to remarks made by the foreign minister.

But around 6:30pm, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PM Imran's address would now be aired at 7:15pm.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced the news on Twitter earlier today, saying: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation this evening, taking the nation into confidence on the economy and global challenges after the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a media talk, shared the timing of the address, saying it would take place at 6pm.

"I think he (PM Imran) is going to make a very big announcement," the foreign minister said while talking to the media in Jacobabad. He advised people to "be ready" since the prime minister would "talk openly from the heart".

Qureshi said the premier realised the people's pain and what they were going through. He also said the prime minister was about to visit Sindh soon.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, while addressing a rally in Ratodero, also said that the premier would make an "important announcement" in his address tonight.

However, the mystery over what the announcement could be was already given away by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak a day before in Nowshera.

Addressing a gathering, Khattak had said that the prime minister would announce a reduction in petroleum prices by Rs10 per litre, for which a subsidy of Rs250 billion will be provided.

He further said that petroleum prices will not be hiked for the next four months, with there even being the possibility of further price reduction if the international situation improves, reduction in electricity prices by Rs5 per unit and allowances of Rs10,000 per month to be paid to unemployed graduates.

PM's address a 'time-wasting exercise', says PML-N

Meanwhile, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a series of tweets, said that the prime minister's address would be a "time-wasting exercise", saying "how a person would take the nation into confidence when he has already lost the trust of people".

She also questioned whether the prime minister would seek an apology for his "false promises to the nation and false accusations he leveled at his political opponents".

"I pray that this will be his last speech so that people get rid of the constant mental anguish linked to inflation and unemployment," she said.

The prime minister's address comes days after he visited Russia on a whirlwind two-day trip during which he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the evolving global situation.

A communiqué issued after the meeting had stated that PM Imran stressed that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was not in anyone's interest and that developing countries were always hardest hit economically in case of conflict. "He underlined Pakistan's belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

PM Imran had also reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between the two countries and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

A day earlier, the PPP began to march towards Islamabad with the pledge that the long march would demonstrate that Imran Khan's government has lost the nation's trust.

The government has been facing criticism from the opposition and there has been resentment within the masses over the recent record increase in oil prices.

Dawn reported that the prices of all key petroleum products are estimated to see a further increase of Rs8 to Rs10 on Monday for the next fortnight, mainly because of higher international oil prices, application of additional petroleum levy and currency devaluation.