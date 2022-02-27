Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2022

Asma Jahangir group’s Akbar Dogar elected LHCBA president

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 27, 2022 - Updated February 27, 2022 11:19am

LAHORE: Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of the Independent Group (also known as late Asma Jahangir group) on Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the 2022-23 term, winning the contest by a good margin.

In a one-on-one contest, Mr Dogar defeated his rival Rana Asadullah Khan of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group by a margin of 2,605 votes. Mr Khan is a brother of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

Both the candidates had been previously elected secretary of the bar.

Mr Dogar bagged 6,581 votes, while Mr Khan secured 3,976 votes.

This was Dogar’s second attempt for the LHCBA top office. He had lost the previous election to Maqsood Buttar, the outgoing president.

Supreme Court Bar Association’s president Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council’s vice chairman Chaudhry Hafeezur Rehman, its members, including PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Pir Masood Chishti and Abid Saqi were prominent supporters of Mr Dogar.

The PML-N lawyers’ forum largely supported Mr Dogar, while a faction of the forum backed Mr Khan.

A faction of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) headed by Ishtiaq A Khan, Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) headed by Sardar Latif Khosa and lawyers of the Jamaat-i-Islami supported Mr Khan.

On the other hand, an ILF group headed by PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar, PML-Q Lawyers Wing and a faction of the PLF backed Mr Dogar.

The Independent Group also clinched the slot of vice president as its candidate Sohail Shafique Chaudhry secured 4,743 votes against his four rivals.

Rai Usman Ahmad, also a candidate of the Independent Group, was elected secretary with 4,455 votes against three rivals.

Rana Ali Akhtar Khan was elected finance secretary with 4,103 votes, defeating four rivals.

The polling was smoothly conducted under the supervision of chairman election committee Mian Irfan Akram.

As many as 10,630 members cast their votes out of a total of 23,560 eligible voters.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Position on Ukraine
Updated 27 Feb, 2022

Position on Ukraine

Pakistan cannot afford to be bracketed in the Russian ‘camp’ at a time when global politics is once again reverting to blocs.
27 Feb, 2022

Indian media concerns

EVER SINCE he took off his lapel mike during a controversial tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, and walked away...
27 Feb, 2022

Another case against MNA

THE long-drawn-out saga of cases against Ali Wazir speaks volumes for the state’s appetite for vendetta. Mr Wazir,...
26 Feb, 2022

Highest deficit

PAKISTAN’S current account woes are going from bad to worse, with the country posting a record high monthly ...
CII on blasphemy
Updated 26 Feb, 2022

CII on blasphemy

FOR a change, the Council of Islamic Ideology has taken a position that no one with either a religious or secular...
26 Feb, 2022

Digital census

PLANNING for the country’s first-ever digital census set to be conducted in August appears to be in full swing....