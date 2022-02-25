Dawn Logo

Opposition’s no trust move will fail: Babar Awan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated February 25, 2022 07:37am
A file photo of Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan. — Picture via Twitter
TAXILA: Dispelling the impression of differences between the government and its allies, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan here claimed that they are on the same page and facing no threat from the opposition’s plan to bring a no-confidence move against the prime minister.

Talking to newsmen at Zaildar House in Taxila on Thursday, he said like the seven marches against the government in the past this time also nothing would come out of the opposition's call for a sit-in in the federal capital. However, it is their democratic right to hold protest rallies and long marches.

“The opposition parties have no trust in each other and are itself divided as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) suspected one another and in this state of affairs how can they move a no-trust motion against the prime minister?”

He advised the opposition leaders to first learn to stand on their own feet if they wanted to launch a long march. He said if the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion it would face the same destiny they experienced in the Senate.

Responding to a question, the PM’s aide also dispelled the impression that parliamentary affairs were run through ordinances, adding since the introduction of the constitution on October 12, 1973, as many as 1,073 ordinances had been promulgated till 2018 while during the PTI government only 75 ordinances have been promulgated and all of them were subsequently vetted by parliament.

Mr Awan said that it is the only government in the history of the country which has no clash with state institutions. He said that law reforms were neglected by the previous governments but the PTI government will go ahead with it. He said the government would never tolerate any interference in the independence of the judiciary.

